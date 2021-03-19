What's new

The U.S. Media Has A Palestine Problem

dexter

dexter

Israeli occupation of Palestine tends to be a touchy subject for news media, so much so that they break journalistic standards and writing etiquette just to avoid implicating one party over another — which still seems to end up working out in Israel’s favor and never Palestine’s. That’s led to a media environment that can’t clearly call out the ethnic cleansing and apartheid inflicted upon Palestinians, doesn’t point to context when talking about the results of decades-long oppression and displacement, and can’t help but equivocate about two disproportionately affected populations. But maybe that’s starting to change.
Sana Saeed looks at what U.S. media coverage has gotten wrong about recent events in Gaza, Sheikh Jarrah and occupied Palestine, and offers her own media critique.
 
Adecypher

Adecypher

If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.” - Malcolm X
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

someone send this video Link to that so-called Journalist of CNN who was crying over SMQ comment about Israel's deep pockets. Every headline, highlighted, Term, and video this video show has to be shared with their respective news Papers and Channels and ask them if they are doing honest reporting, I know these leeches will say that we are but a day will when Allah will pull the veil of disguised from their faces and humiliate them in front of the world, One day all these people will be in their graves, and despite no Jesus or Science that can protect them we will see how they can work their way out then. Among them is good honest Journalists who to their best call A Spade a Spade, for what their authority is they try their best and we should acknowledge it, like this Video from AJ and John Oliver. May Allah Curse the existence of every Oppressor and genocidal regime from whichever religion they are from.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

Similar play of words is calling it Israeli-Arab conflict. When in reality it is Muslim-Jew conflict.

It feeds further into dividing muslims into exrtreme nationalists. And thus weakening them.
 
