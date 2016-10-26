What's new

The U.S. election hits the Baltic States

Political upheavals in 2020 in major countries stir people all around the world. It turned out, that presidential elections in a single country, which are a purely internal affair of the state, have a global impact on the foreign policy of many states.

Thus, the world froze in anticipation of the results of the US elections. The Baltic States, in particular, want to know if the new president continues financial, political and economic support to them. The second worrying question is whether the United States continues to provide military assistance to ensure security in the Baltic region. The Baltic countries’ authorities also worry about the future of NATO, where the U.S. plays the key role.

