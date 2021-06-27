The U.S. defeat in Afghanistan is worse than the Soviet failure...how has this happened?

People will realise that as it happened to USSR after their defeat in Afghanistan, American defeat in Afghanistan will be catalyst towards unravelling of American empire.



All wars, all conflicts, are win and lost in minds , before the first bullet is fired in anger. When you lost your aura of invincibility, you become vulnerable. America is heading towards that same direction. Glad likes of Bush, Dick Cheney, heads of CIA, and recently expired Rumsfeld saw this unraveling of their empire which was build on sheer arrogance.