What's new

The U.S. and its partners must block all three.

DF41

DF41

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2022
751
-15
1,046
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
https://thehill.com/opinion/nationa...e-roads-to-taiwan-the-us-must-block-them-all/


😡😡😡 🖕🖕🖕 💩💩💩


Even the road of peace Murica must block!

smash MURICA INTO THE GUTTER AND DIRT

clearly murica want war and war must be given to murica and murica be totally destroyed for good of the world

China is pursuing three roads to unification, not one. It seeks to persuade the Taiwanese people and the international community to accept unification peacefully. It seeks to coerce such acceptance through forceful means short of war. And it is preparing to compel unification through direct military action.

China wins — and Taiwan and the West lose — if Beijing arrives in Taipei by any one of these roads. The U.S. and its partners must block all three.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

DF41
in-war-with-china-us-risks-being-beaten-over-the-head-with-its-own-explosives-technology
Replies
1
Views
175
DF41
DF41
H
JAPAN CREATING A MISSILE WALL NEAR TAIWAN, 2000KM AWAY FROM TOKYO TO DETER CHINESE AIR OPERATIONS
Replies
3
Views
630
etylo
E
beijingwalker
A War With China Would Be Unlike Anything Americans Have Faced Before
Replies
9
Views
294
VCheng
VCheng
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING NEWS: U.S. to Expand Troop Presence in Taiwan for Training Against China Threat
Replies
1
Views
210
Dalit
Dalit
F-22Raptor
New Electronic Warfare Suite Top Feature Of F-35 Block 4, Air Combat Boss Says
Replies
0
Views
160
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom