The U.N. Can’t Ignore Kashmir Anymore

Oct. 2, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan at the United Nations on Friday.

Mr. Modi claims his clampdown would resolve that conflict and bring normality and development to Kashmir. But it seems more likely that it will only heighten tensions and make life more miserable for Kashmiris.

allowing independent investigators to look into alleged human rights abuses.

The Security Council should make clear that it opposes Mr. Modi’s brutal tightening of India’s control on Kashmir. While Mr. Modi may think he can control this volatile conflict on his own, he almost certainly cannot.

