What's new

The Type 076 is under construction right now

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
8,493
23
9,361
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
A similar concept to a planned but never build US design; the affordable medium carrier. Going be the basis for a Chinese carrier force for Chinese UN operations; South Pacific, Indian Ocean and in the general Global South.

A similar flight deck design to the American one, would allow for the placement of a second catapult much further aft.

Mid 2024 is probably a realistic time frame. If it can get export orders to counties like Brazil, it might even operate Gripen NG in Brazilian Naval service.

en.m.wikipedia.org

Aircraft Carrier (Medium) - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Under Construction: China Type 076 Amphibious Assault Ship better than aircraft carrier
Replies
3
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
beijingwalker
China’s 3rd Type 075 LHD Anhui 安徽 Commissioned With PLAN
2 3
Replies
36
Views
3K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Some houses in China reached 70 years legal ownership time, now what?
2
Replies
22
Views
606
Cheehg
C
W
L&T bags new large order to construct Sabarmati Depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Replies
1
Views
284
walterbibikow
W
beijingwalker
Carnival’s Chinese Cruise Ship Will Have First Live Comedy Theater
Replies
1
Views
183
FairAndUnbiased
FairAndUnbiased

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom