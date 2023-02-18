The Type 076 is under construction right now

A similar concept to a planned but never build US design; the affordable medium carrier. Going be the basis for a Chinese carrier force for Chinese UN operations; South Pacific, Indian Ocean and in the general Global South.A similar flight deck design to the American one, would allow for the placement of a second catapult much further aft.Mid 2024 is probably a realistic time frame. If it can get export orders to counties like Brazil, it might even operate Gripen NG in Brazilian Naval service.