The two Disasters

Number of Muslims killed, unit * = 100K

620-720 C.E *
720-820 C.E **
820-920 C.E **
920-1020 C.E *
1020-1120 C.E *
1120-1220 C.E *
1220-1320 C.E ********************
1320-1420 C.E *
1420-1520 C.E ***
1520-1620 C.E *
1620-1720 C.E *
1720-1820 C.E *
1820-1920 C.E ***
1920-2020 C.E ********************

The judgement will be for individuals on the day of judgment, there will be no collective judgement of the entire ummah or Pakistanis. So collective punishment is usually due to the actions of the group.

As you can see, there are two spikes where aprox. 2 million Muslims were killed. The two great disasters in Islam and the two great punishments.

The first spike:
Punisher: The Mongols
Reason: Extreme liberal Sufi beliefs crossing the bounds of Islam

The second spike:
Punisher: the west
Reason: Khawarijities and their extreme conservative beliefs.

The prophet (PBUH) said that whatever happens to the Jews will also happen to the Muslims. The Jews also have two spikes, the first attack came form the east in the form of Babylon and the second attack came from the west in the form of the Romans.

Ironically, in Pakistan, these two extremes exist simultaneously, TLP (left) and TTP (right) and are both threatening the state.
 
