/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

The Turks of Southern Azerbaijan

Discussion in 'Turkish Defence Forum' started by Hamadan, Jul 24, 2018.

Page 1 of 5
  1. Jul 24, 2018 #1
    Hamadan

    Hamadan FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    24
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 61 / -0
    Country:
    Azerbaijan
    Location:
    Azerbaijan
    The mass arrests of Azerbaijani activists in Iran
    Monday, 9 July 2018

    As the situation in Iran continues to deteriorate, minorities continue to get repressed. These days we witnessed Ahwazi protests southwest of Iran. People were protesting mainly against lack of water, but the government responded to these protests with more repression.

    Furthermore, the government’s behavior continued northwest of the country, in South Azerbaijan. More than 25 million Azerbaijanis live in Iran. Despite this fact, these people, as well as other Iranian minorities, are deprived of basic rights, such as receiving an education in their native language. It is hard to imagine, in the 21st century, that a group of people who are larger than the population of Sweden, Norway and Finland put together, are deprived of a right to receive an education in their native language. If we include other Iranian minorities, the figure will be even higher.

    Undoubtedly, activists in Iran and abroad raise this and other issues and struggle for the rights of their people, but the regime responds with pervasive control. The worse the regime’s situation becomes, their repression of minorities get stronger. More than 50 Azerbaijani activists have been arrested these days in Iran.

    They were going to take part in the annual rally in the Babak Fort in the eastern Azerbaijan province to protest what they feel is discrimination against Iranian Azerbaijanis by the government of Persian-majority. Before the protesters reached the fort, Iranian security forces had already surrounded the area.

    Arrested protesters
    Sources have reported different figures on the arrested Azerbaijanis, some saying 32, 50, 63 and more were arrested. This is because people were arrested in different cities and it is those people who constitute the backbone of the Azerbaijani movement in Iran, as they carry out all coordination work.

    OPINION: Has the Khomeini Republic’s final hour come?

    Obviously, the authorities wanted to decapitate the movement this way. However, despite the mass arrests and intimidations, some of the activists could reach the fort and continue the protest. Certain activists who were not arrested before the protest were detained after it. For example, Yashar Hasanpour was arrested in his house in Tabriz, when he came back.



    Despite the mass arrests and intimidations, some of the activists could reach the fort and continue the protest. Certain activists who were not arrested before the protest were detained after it. For example, Yashar Hasanpour was arrested in his house in Tabriz, when he came back

    Ali Hajizade


    A campaign for arrested activists has started on Twitter under the hashtag 'Free Turk Activists'.

    Certain Iranian pro-government trolls are trying to use this hashtag to incite ethnic discord between Iranian minorities.

    Cases of torture against activists in the Ardabil prison were also reported. Yousef Azizi Benitorof, a prominent Arab journalist and human rights activist, who is struggling for the rights of Arabs living in Iran, expressed his solidarity and support for the arrested Azerbaijani activists.

    ALSO READ: Who will reveal the fate of Iraq’s public funds?

    Yesterday, about 30 activists were released, however, almost all of them were tortured. So far nothing is known about the rest of the arrested protesters.

    Iranian authorities actively try to shut the minorities up. The Azerbaijani population is posing a serious threat to the regime because of its large number. Also, Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan are situated near the borders, densely populated by Azerbaijanis. I believe that the regime’s repressions against minorities will only increase in the coming months.

    ______________________________
    Ali Hajizade is a political analyst and founder editor in chief of thegreatmiddleeast.com. He tweets @AHajizade.

    https://english.alarabiya.net/en/vi...arrests-of-Azerbaijani-activists-in-Iran.html
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  2. Jul 24, 2018 #2
    Hamadan

    Hamadan FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    24
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 61 / -0
    Country:
    Azerbaijan
    Location:
    Azerbaijan
    South Azerbaijani youths with Azerbaijan Republic's flag



    - I don't want to speak Farsi
    - And how you want to speak?
    - I want to speak as we
    - How as we?
    - In Turki, as we

     
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
  3. Jul 24, 2018 #3
    Hamadan

    Hamadan FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    24
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 61 / -0
    Country:
    Azerbaijan
    Location:
    Azerbaijan
    Akhund of Julfa city in Southern Azerbaijan (Iran), last week:

    Mister Minister, how can you say that our native languages should be banned in schools? Our native language is Turkish. Who are you that would forbid us our native language? If you are now sitting in the minister's chair, it is thanks to the blood of the Turkish youth, thanks to their courage, which they learned through the Turkish language. We will not give up our language.




    Turkish-speaking population in Iran.
    The map doesn't include Persian-speaking Turks.
     

    Attached Files:

    • Thanks Thanks x 9
  4. Jul 24, 2018 #4
    Islamic faith&Secularism

    Islamic faith&Secularism SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,840
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,481 / -2
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    The title of the thread is wrong, The Turks of Southern Azerbaijan would make sense logically and historically.

    Thanks for the effort to vocalize the existential conditions of Turks.

    P.S: @cabatli_53 I hope no toleration to the mullah trolls for the sake of the existential problems of Turks in Southern Azerbaijan.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  5. Jul 24, 2018 #5
    Kiryu

    Kiryu FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    205
    Joined:
    Jul 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 348 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Great map. I've spent many hours looking into the spread of Turks in Azerbaijan, Zagros and Khorasan. This map helps to visualise the county by county data.

    I notice it's from 1986 data? Is it right to assume that since then the Turks in Iran have migrated to more counties particularly the areas around Tehran will have a higher proportion of Turks now?
     
  6. Jul 24, 2018 #6
    Islamic faith&Secularism

    Islamic faith&Secularism SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,840
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,481 / -2
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Some article about the historical roots of the existential conditions of Turks in Southern Azerbaijan.

    A Must-Read for Turk members here.

     
    Last edited: Jul 24, 2018
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  7. Jul 24, 2018 #7
    Hamadan

    Hamadan FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    24
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 61 / -0
    Country:
    Azerbaijan
    Location:
    Azerbaijan

    According to the British intelligence handbook of 1945, one third of the population of Tehran were Turks. According to the Iranian statistics quoted in the monograph by Dr. Firuz Jamali-Zinjarabad, in 1976 about 10% of the population of the province of Tehran were migrants from Eastern Azerbaijan, Western Azerbaijan, Zanjan and Hamadan, about 85-90% of which migrated directly to Tehran city or nearly places, and 85% of which was ethnic Turks. The Turkish population of Tehran today can be estimated from 40% to 60%.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  8. Jul 25, 2018 #8
    WebMaster

    WebMaster ADMINISTRATOR

    Messages:
    21,936
    Joined:
    Jun 25, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,747 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  9. Jul 25, 2018 #9
    AKINCI

    AKINCI FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    830
    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,542 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    The real owners of Iran how can be called as separatists?

    Ghaznavids 977-1186
    Seljuk Empire 1037-1194
    Khwarazmian dynasty 1077-1231
    Timurid Empire 1370-1570
    Kara Koyunlu 1374-1468
    Aq Qoyunlu 1378-1501
    Safavid dynasty 1501-1736
    Afsharid dynasty 1736-1796
    Qajar dynasty 1789-1925
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  10. Jul 25, 2018 #10
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,279
    Joined:
    May 28, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,584 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Al Arabiya news article about Iran. Should not be trusted.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  11. Jul 25, 2018 #11
    SALMAN F

    SALMAN F SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,871
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,650 / -23
    Country:
    Iraq
    Location:
    Lebanon
    Man you are a joke
    Rulers are not the owners of the land the people are and most of these you mentioned were persianized and arabized culturally and religiously
     
  12. Jul 25, 2018 #12
    AKINCI

    AKINCI FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    830
    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,542 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Persianized LOL. Isn't it a term which was fabricated by Farsi Wikipedia mods who want to create a fake history for masturbating? I wonder that why any Persian dynasty could not rule Iran until Britain and USSR had changed to the Turkish Qajar dynasty until 1925.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  13. Jul 25, 2018 #13
    OutOfAmmo

    OutOfAmmo FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    311
    Joined:
    Jun 20, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 393 / -0
    Country:
    Iraq
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Azerbijan should be part of Iran, it's a Shia majority state with Azeri speaking population of which tere are like 10 million in Iran. Just add it to Iran and you have 1 less pro-Israel canton in the region.

    We need greater states, anyone here advocating separatism shouldn't complain if Kurdish separatism is supported.
     
    Last edited: Jul 25, 2018
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  14. Jul 25, 2018 #14
    SALMAN F

    SALMAN F SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,871
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,650 / -23
    Country:
    Iraq
    Location:
    Lebanon
    Lol just lol you are from these type of individuals than it's waste of time to argue with you because people response with facts and you response with nonsense
     
  15. Jul 25, 2018 #15
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,279
    Joined:
    May 28, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,584 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    If we have a referendum. It seems to me from what Azeris in Azerbaijan are saying, they would rather be part of Turkey.

    Azeris and Baloch in Iran are very Persianized. They belong in Iran.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Page 1 of 5
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 1, Guests: 2)
  1. CAN_TR