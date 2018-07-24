The Turks of Southern Azerbaijan

Akhund of Julfa city in Southern Azerbaijan (Iran), last week:Mister Minister, how can you say that our native languages should be banned in schools? Our native language is Turkish. Who are you that would forbid us our native language? If you are now sitting in the minister's chair, it is thanks to the blood of the Turkish youth, thanks to their courage, which they learned through the Turkish language. We will not give up our language.Turkish-speaking population in Iran.The map doesn't include Persian-speaking Turks.