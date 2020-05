Sorry but I'm not sure about the reliability of some of these claims brother.



Beyond the range of all known radars? In the mesosphere? That's extremely dubious. There are radars that can track small, fast-moving satellites in space and even asteroids in "deep space". This is not a stealth UAV. There's no way this drone will be beyond the tracking capability of medium and high altitude air defense radars, let alone such advanced space radars.



Earth's mesosphere starts at 160,000 feet. There's so little air there that it's practically space. Current highest-flying record for an air breathing airplane belongs to the SR-71, which flew at 90,000 feet using two giant turbojet engines generating tens of thousands of pounds of thrust to attain speeds over Mach 3. It's simply against the laws of physics for the Akinci to fly anywhere close to that altitude with turboprop engines.



Let's not belittle our achievements in UAV design and operation by needlessly (and so obviously) exaggerating their capabilities.

