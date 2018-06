Congratulations!





Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi AKAR's Land Forces Command Establishment Anniversary Message





The Hero and Sacrifice Members of our Land Forces,



We are proud and happy to celebrate the 227th anniversary of our Land Forces, founded by Mete Han, in 209 BC.



Land Forces; the efforts of the noble nationality to fight against terrorism carried out domestically and across borders for peace and security, sovereignty and independence; gendarmerie, security forces and security guards shoulder to shoulder, with great success. The achievement of these achievements is the greatest share of heroic and self-sacrificing Land Forces personnel who use the modern warfare tool and weapon systems effectively, and fulfill the tasks they undertake without serious consideration, sincerity, dialogue and coordination. I heartily congratulate the heroic and self-sacrificing personnel of the Land Forces, who perform their duties with great sense of devotion, within the understanding of "If die, martyr, if I survive, a veteran".



The Turkish Land Forces, which constitute one of the cornerstones of the heroic Turkish army that Gazi Mustafa Kemal ATATÜRK defines as "the Turkish unity, the Turkish might and the ability of Turkish power and Turkish citizenship" as a "steelized expression of Turkish patriotism", NATO, UN, EU and OSCE, as well as bilateral relations, undertaking tasks and responsibilities in a broad geography ranging from Afghanistan to Kosovo, from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Qatar, from Lebanon to Somalia, and to seven missions to our history, culture, missions and ancestors. protects its rights and interests, and contributes to global peace and stability.



Our Land Forces, which constitute one of the most beautiful examples of "army nation" understanding with its long traditions, national and spiritual values and strong ties with our noble nationality, which have flowed from our thousand years of glorious history, will fulfill every mission that will be given to him your noble nation will continue to be a source of pride.



With this foundation anniversary; Ebedi Commander Ghazi Mustafa Kemal ATATURK and his army friends once more mercy and gratitude to our saint martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sacred homeland and the heroic vets that have been sent for eternity; I present my respect and gratitude to our living hero veterans and to the valuable family members of our martyrs and veterans.



The Commander of Land Forces Gen. Yasar GÜLER celebrates with all his sincere feelings all the valuable and retired members of his active and retired family who support his power and who have helped to reach the present level of our Land Forces who have been in power for more than two thousand years and the love and trust of our noble nationality. I wish them health, success and well-being.