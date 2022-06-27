What's new

The Turkish Indigenous Thermobaric Munition

Turkey is going to start producing 50kgs of indigenous thermobaric munitions - results of long R&D - per day from this September. It's the "official" figure. You may imagine the "unofficial" figure for this next-to-nuclear capability! For the city or tunnel busters 90kgs are the minimum requirement. Turkey is planning to scale them for micro-munitions, used by UAVs, too. It'll be quite a scene to see the armored columns, artillery batteries and infantry concentrations under the UAV attacks with thermobaric ammunitions which keep on burning for 10 to 12 seconds, compared to 2 to 3 seconds with conventional munitions, while vacuuming out oxygen!!!!

I am pretty sure Pak is keeping a close eye on this for no Turkish defense equipment can remain hidden from the Pak authority! It'll be quite a match for the Hindutva Agni-Veers (IA's next gen warriors devoid of the Sikhs and Gurkhas) to make both their Dunya and Ahiret filled with the fire.....

 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
I am pretty sure Pak is keeping a close eye on this for no Turkish defense equipment can remain hidden from the Pak authority! It'll be quite a match for the Hindutva Agni-Veers (IA's next gen warriors devoid of the Sikhs and Gurkhas) to make both their Dunya and Ahiret filled with the fire.....
*Ahem* India possesses it for quite sometime now...

120 mm Penetration Cum Blast (PCB) AND Thermobaric (TB) Ammunition For MBT Arjun | Defence Research and Development Organisation - DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Government of India

ARDE has developed Penetration-Cum-Blast (PCB) and Thermobaric (TB) ammunition in order to increase the capacity of Arjun Main Battle Tank to neutralize a wide range of targets. Design commonality with existing ammunition has been achieved and hence the PCB/TB ammunition can be accommodated in...
web.archive.org web.archive.org

Indian Thermobaric warhead on MBRL
1656305330408.png



Secondly, Thermobaric weapons are best suited for tunnels and urban warfare. Its not exactly an anti armour weapon.
 
Russia recently used it in Ukraine. Though it's banned to be used in war by international law. Well if US made that law that's debate able and there is no guarantee that US won't use thermobaric ammo in a war.
 
SecularNationalist said:
Russia recently used it in Ukraine. Though it's banned to be used in war by international law. Well if US made that law that's debate able and there is no guarantee that US won't use thermobaric ammo in a war.
They are inhuman weapons but they are very effective in certain situations. Mainly urban and tunnel warfare. USA dropped a thermobaric in Afghanistan to kill people hiding in tunnels during war against ISIS.
 

