The Turkish defense industry is participating in DSA-22 with 32 companies

Türk savunma sanayisi iddiasını Malezya'ya taşıyor Türkiye'den 32 firma ve kuruluş yeni iş birliği ve ihracat fırsatları için 28-31 Mart'ta Kuala Lumpur'da düzenlenecek Asya Savunma Hizmetleri Fuarı'na katılacak - Anadolu Ajansı

by Göksel Yıldırım | 27.03.2022The Turkish defense industry will participate in the Asian Defense Services Fair (DSA 2022) to increase cooperation in Malaysia and the countries of the region.DSA 2022 Exhibition will be held in Kuala Lumpur on March 28-31. The fair offers the opportunity for Turkish defense industry companies to promote, cooperate and create a market for themselves. Turkey has provided "national participation" to the fair, which is held every two years, 13 times since 1996.In this year's fair, 32 companies/organizations, including the Defense and Aviation Industry Exporters' Association, will take their place in the Turkish national area consisting of 2 thousand 700 square meters, under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries. Aksa Motor Vehicles, ASELSAN, Ata Silah, BMC, CES Composite and Defense, DEARSAN, Derya Arms, DESAN, Garanti Giyim Kompozit, HAVELSAN, HOYTEK, Kale Kalıp, Koç Savunma, MKE, Nurol Makina, Nurol Teknoloji, OTOKAR, REPKON , ROKETSAN, SAHA Istanbul, Samsun Yurt Savunma, Simsoft, STM, TAIS, TEI, Transvaro, Turaç, TURMAKS, TUSAŞ, FNSS, Ateşçi will introduce their products and services.The Turkish defense industry, which has made a name for itself in the world with its breakthrough in recent years, produces a large part of its needs locally and nationally, from ships to helicopters, from armored vehicles to unmanned aerial vehicles, from weapon systems to satellite studies, from air defense systems to electronic warfare. The Turkish defense industry not only meets Turkey's defense and security needs with domestic and national resources, but also supports its friends and allies. Turkey exports 228 products, mainly to 170 countries.Malaysia is among the important and strategic allies in Southeast Asia, with which Turkey cooperates in the defense industry. During President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Malaysia, 14 memorandums of understanding were signed between companies operating in the defense industry, establishing bilateral cooperation.Proposals for new collaborations are on the table:Turkey has exported many armored vehicles to Malaysia so far. The body and parts assemblies of the armored vehicles produced in FNSS facilities are manufactured in DEFTECH facilities and given to the Malaysian army. Within the scope of this cooperation, production continues at DEFTECH.A 4x4 armored vehicle contract was recently signed by Nurol Makina. MRTP 16 boats produced by Yonca-Onuk are in the Malaysia inventory. ASELSAN's remote-controlled stabilized weapon systems are being integrated into Malaysian Coast Guard boats.TUSAŞ's offer for the Anka UAV is being evaluated by the Malaysian Air Force Command. TAI also submitted a bid for the tender for 18 aircraft with Hürjet. TUSAŞ, which offers joint production in Malaysia, also opened an office in this country. It is aimed to increase cooperation in the field of UAVs, trainer aircraft, helicopters and aviation training through this office, which is expected to employ approximately 100 people by the end of the year.A similar cooperation model is offered by ASELSAN within the scope of Maritime Patrol Aircraft and radio projects.