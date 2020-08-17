The Turkish defense industry continues to rise: 7 companies in Defense News Top 100 list

ASELSAN climbed 4 places this year to enter the Defense Top 100 list from 48th place.Thus, the goal of being in the top 50 was realized. Despite all the negativities and uncertainties caused by the corona virus (COVID-19) epidemic on a global scale, ASELSAN was one of the first 4 companies whose market value was least affected in this process in the Defense News Top 100 companies. TAI, which was included in the list in the previous year, has risen 16 steps this year and ranked 53rd. TAI is now very close to being among the top 50 companies in the world. BMC dropped 4 places to 89, Roketsan decreased 2 places to 91, and STM decreased 7 places to 92nd place on the list. While 5 Turkish defense industry companies were on the list in the previous year, 2 more new Turkish companies were able to take place this year. This year, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.Ş managed to enter the list from the 98th place. HAVELSAN, the other Turkish defense industry company that entered the list from 99th place. Thus, seven Turkish companies were included in the top 100 list, which includes the world's most prestigious defense companies. This total number is expected to inevitably increase in the projection of the next 10 years, if other companies that fail to make it into the list with small differences are taken into account. related news(turkish) : https://www.defenceturk.net/defence-top-100-listesinde-ilk-kez-7-turk-firmasi-birlikte-yer-aldi /// https://tolgaozbek.com/yazarlar/tolga-ozbek/savunma-sektoru-defense-news-top-100de-yukseliyor/ /// https://www.savunmasanayist.com/en-buyuk-100-savunma-sanayii-sirketi-arasinda-7-turk/ full list: