Egyptian officials have revealed that they stand to benefit more from the Turkey-Libya deal then with what is on the table with Greece.

Last week, an Egyptian official gave a revealing statement to Mada Masr , a Cairo based media platform, saying “the Foreign Ministry and the General Intelligence Service (GIS) were lobbying the Egyptian Presidency for a quiet acceptance of the Turkey-Libya maritime deal, as it would grant Cairo a sizable maritime concession in the stalled maritime negotiations (with Greece).”For more visit https://www.trtworld.com/opinion/th...benefits-egypt-but-the-uae-is-a-spoiler-37292