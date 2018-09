TÜRKSOY (International Organization of Turkic Culture): It was established in 1993. Its center is located in Ankara. TURKSOY develops cooperation between members in the fields of science, education, culture and art, spreads common values of the Turkic world to masses by promoting them at international level and deepens cultural ties among the Turkish Speaking States.

It was established in 1993. Its center is located in Ankara. TURKSOY develops cooperation between members in the fields of science, education, culture and art, spreads common values of the Turkic world to masses by promoting them at international level and deepens cultural ties among the Turkish Speaking States. TURKPA (the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries): TURKPA was established by the Istanbul Agreement signed in 2008. Its center is in Baku. TURKPA has the aim of deepening cooperation among the Parliaments of Turkic Speaking Countries.

TURKPA was established by the Istanbul Agreement signed in 2008. Its center is in Baku. TURKPA has the aim of deepening cooperation among the Parliaments of Turkic Speaking Countries. Turkish Business Council: Its founding document was signed in 2011. World Turkic Business Council plays an important role in efforts of the Turkic Council to enhance economic cooperation by bringing together private sector institutions of four countries. Presidents of the Chambers of Commerce convene once a year in the framework of Turkish Business Council. 5th meeting of the Turkish Business Council was held in Astana on 3 April 2017 and a decision was taken regarding the establishment of the Secretariat of the Turkish Business Council in Istanbul.

Its founding document was signed in 2011. World Turkic Business Council plays an important role in efforts of the Turkic Council to enhance economic cooperation by bringing together private sector institutions of four countries. Presidents of the Chambers of Commerce convene once a year in the framework of Turkish Business Council. 5th meeting of the Turkish Business Council was held in Astana on 3 April 2017 and a decision was taken regarding the establishment of the Secretariat of the Turkish Business Council in Istanbul. International Turkic Academy: It functioned as a national institution of the Republic of Kazakhstan from its establishment in 2010 until 2012. Its founding agreement was drafted with a view to giving the Turkic Academy an international structure to operate within the scope of the Turkic Council and it was signed in 2012 Bishkek Summit. Located in Astana, the International Turkic Academy aims to coordinate and support scientific researches carried out in the field of Turkish language, literature, culture, history and ethnography. It also aims to make visible the contributions of Turks to world civilizations by conducting research on cultural and spiritual inheritance of Turkic nations.

It functioned as a national institution of the Republic of Kazakhstan from its establishment in 2010 until 2012. Its founding agreement was drafted with a view to giving the Turkic Academy an international structure to operate within the scope of the Turkic Council and it was signed in 2012 Bishkek Summit. Located in Astana, the International Turkic Academy aims to coordinate and support scientific researches carried out in the field of Turkish language, literature, culture, history and ethnography. It also aims to make visible the contributions of Turks to world civilizations by conducting research on cultural and spiritual inheritance of Turkic nations. The Turkic Cultural Heritage Fund: Its founding document was signed in 2012 Bishkek Summit. The aim of the fund is to protect Turkic Cultural Heritage by supporting and financing its activities, projects and programmes and to carry out the necessary works. The Turkic Cultural Heritage Fund will carry out its works in cooperation with TÜRKSOY and International Turkic Academy.

The process of Summits of Turkic Speaking States was founded as a forum after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, with the participation of countries having linguistic association with Turkey, namely Azerbaijan in the Southern Caucasus and Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in the Central Asia. The process started with Turkey’s initiatives in 1992, and then "Heads of State Summit of Turkish Speaking Countries" were held until now.During the 9th Summit held in Nakhichevan; Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed Nakhichevan Agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States with a view to institutionalizing the current process. The structure of Council called as “The Council of Turkic Speaking Countries” or “Turkic Council” in short consists of the Council of Heads of States, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Senior Officials Committee, the Council of Elders and the Secretariat with headquarters in Istanbul.The primary goal of the Turkic Council is to strengthen the mutual trust and political solidarity in Turkic world and to accelerate economic and technical cooperation opportunities, providing human relations with sound structures and recording historical and cultural accumulations of the Turkic world to the extent possible.In the 10th Summit of Turkic Speaking States in Istanbul convened on 15-16 September 2010, the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States was established. In Istanbul Summit, Ambassador Halil Akıncı was assigned as the Secretary General of the Council, which has been functional since 1 November 2010, for three years.Ambassador Halil Akıncı handed over the office to Ramil Hasanov on 16 September 2014. He is still the current Secretary General.After the founding meeting in İstanbul, the first Summit Meeting of the Turkic Council was held in Almaty on 20-21 October 2011 with the theme “Economic and Commercial Cooperation”. On the occasion of the meeting, agreements and regulations regarding institutionalizing of the Council were finalized. In addition, Turkic Business Council was established that will bring business circles of member states together.The 2nd Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States was held on August 22-23, 2012 in Bishkek with the theme of “Educational, Scientific and Cultural Cooperation”. With the decisions taken at the Summit, new institutions were established under the umbrella of the Council. In this scope, the Agreement on the Establishment of the Turkic Academy in Astana and the Agreement on the Establishment of the Turkic Cultural Heritage Fund in Baku were signed during the Summit. Moreover, the institutional identity of the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States were strengthened with the Agreement on Financial Principles signed during the Summit.The 3rd Summit of the Council was held 15-16 August 2013 in Qabala District of Azerbaijan with the theme “Transportation”. On the occasion of the Summit, “Cooperation Protocol between Foreign Ministries of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States” was signed.The 4th Summit meeting was held in Turkey on 4-5 June 2014 in Bodrum with the theme of “Tourism”.The 5th Summit meeting was held in 11 September 2015 with the contact of Media and Information Technologies in Astana. In the Summit, Mr. Ömer Kocaman was assigned to the office of Deputy Secretary General allocated to Turkey. Mr. Kocaman took office as of 18 September 2015.6th Summit of the Council is envisaged to be held in Kyrgyzstan under the theme of “Youth and Sport”.The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking Countries is the umbrella organization for several cooperation mechanisms among Turkic Speaking Countries. They are as follows: