The truth is, we are scared of China

July 11, 2020, 8:09 PM IST Sunil Sharan in Strategic Insights India | TOIAnd well we should be. India’s last “thinking general”, former army chief K. Sundarji used to say that Pakistan we can take en passant. It’s China we need to be wary of.India claims Aksai Chin (Ladakh) from China. The same Aksai Chin, about which Nehru infamously said in Parliament that not a blade of grass grows there, to the decries of members of his own party. Panditji, how could you? China claims Arunachal Pradesh from us. India recognizes the British-demarcated McMahon Line between India and China; China does not.In 1959, there was a brief border clash between India and China. Only Indian troops were killed then. The Dalai Lama had fled Tibet for India. China accused India of fomenting insurrection in Tibet. Mao Zedong wanted to teach Nehru a lesson over Tibet. The Soviet leader, Nikita Khrushchev, was visiting Beijing in September-October 1959. He had a heated exchange over India with Mao and Zhou Enlai.Mao said that India was responsible for the situation in Tibet. Khrushchev responded then how come only Indian soldiers were killed in the border skirmish. Khrushchev pressed the need to keep Nehru in power, apparently because he thought that an Indian leader after Nehru would take India into the US camp. Mao said that he wanted Nehru to stay in power too, but he must be beaten up on the Tibetan question.Indian troops were ill-trained and ill-equipped when the Chinese came calling in October 1962. They did not have adequate wear or even shoes for the harsh winter. American C-130 Hercules aircraft carried out drops of arms and ammunition supplies as well as essential clothing to Indian soldiers on the battlefront. But it was all too little, too late. The Chinese gave India a bloody nose and left and left behind in India the ghost of 1962.India is surrounded by two life-threatening neighbours in China and Pakistan. Even Buddhist Sri Lanka and Hindu Nepal are no friends of ours. Our situation is akin to Israel’s, which is surrounded by threats on all sides. The Israeli Defence Forces are supposed to be amongst the most motivated in the world.Our soldiers fought the Chinese manfully in Ladakh this time. Nehru also stated in Parliament that India did not even know where Ladakh was. Has that situation changed? Every time there is a flare-up in say Doklam or Galwan Valley, our hysterical TV anchors suddenly become experts in these areas. Chroniclers counsel the need to let China save face. Well, China would want to save face if it feels that it has done something wrong. Neither in Doklam or in Galwan does it feel so.Our bravehearts are better equipped and trained than in 1962. But who can forget the BSF jawan who showed what unappetizing gruel he was getting for food. Our paramilitary forces (BSF, CRPF, CISF) defend our borders, VVIPs, and sensitive locations with their own lives. Our three military services and coast guard protect us when we sleep at night.But 1962 woke us up only briefly. Indira Gandhi did something for the forces, and then it was back to business after the victory of 1971. We have a dearth of about 10,000 officers in the military. Our best and our brightest are not choosing arms as a career.We constantly decry Pakistan as a military dictatorship. (Even China is one.) But Pakistan’s best and brightest choose to join the military. They get to rule the nation. After retirement, they land the choicest of jobs. No one is saying that the military should rule India, but we must strive to make the military a top-three career of choice for our youth. Better emoluments, better facilities, better prospects post-retirement, just better everything.KCR, the noble chief minister of Telangana, just awarded five crores to the wife of Santosh Babu, the colonel recently martyred in Galwan. If only all our political leaders were as enlightened as KCR. How is he able to issue large checks for army personnel and sports people hailing from Telangana, while much of the rest of the country’s political leadership looks on in disbelief? Are they not earning as much in taxes as KCR?We mourn our martyrs for a day or two and then move on. But let a celebrity kill herself, and we go on talking about that for months. We don’t realize that without our bravehearts, there would be no celebrities, no politicians, no rich and no poor.The ghost of Bofors paralyzed the UPA regime into not making large-scale arms purchases. Now we are scrambling some. Our defence labs are pretty defunct, yet we hold on to the Tejas fighter for 20 years, hoping against hope that it will fly.India must militarize on a war footing. The minute the Chinese launch a large-scale attack against us, Pakistan will join them from the west. There is a nuclear deterrence, but there is also a nuclear overhang, under which a short, bruising conventional war can be fought. Pakistan always threatened us with nukes if we crossed their territory. We did in Balakot, and the Pakistanis could only respond by bombing a heap of garbage in Rajouri.We must ready ourselves for a two-front war with China and Pakistan. The world will not tolerate a nuclear strike from us, at least in the initial stages of a war. We have not got over the ghost of 1962 even sixty years later. Let not another ghost arrive to haunt us for the next sixty years.