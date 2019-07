the West has been stroking separatism in Xinjiang since the 1950s! When the Chinese communists won in 1949 (by defeating the US-supported faction, which went on to establish Taiwan), the US started arming/funding separatists in Tibet and Xinjiang. The CIA brought in a lot of these Xinjiang extremists into Germany in the 1970s and helped them foment a movement for “East Turkestan.” Currently, the so-called “World Uyghur Congress” (WUC) is funded and glorified by the US government through fake NGOs such as the National Endowment of Democracy (NED) — which also played a major role in the Tiananmen Square clashes in 1989 ( see my article ). BTW, the story of “1 million Muslims in concentration camps” (sometimes it’s 2 or 3 million!) comes from fake testimonies of WUC members.