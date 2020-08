The Trump administration unveiled a wild plan to wall off China from the US internet

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday announced a broad program to crack down on Chinese apps and services.

The "Clean Network" program will block "untrusted" Chinese apps from app stores; stop Chinese phone companies from pre-installing US apps; keep US data off Chinese cloud services; and guard undersea cables

It isn't clear that the plan is workable, and risks balkanizing the internet.

1. Telecoms carriers

2. No "untrusted" Chinese apps on US app stores

3. American developers won't be allowed to have their apps pre-installed on phones made by Chinese companies

4. Americans will have to keep their data off Chinese cloud services

5. Keeping China away from undersea internet cables

The US is building a new Great Firewall