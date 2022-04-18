What's new

The Troubling State of Press Freedom in Pakistan

Sarosh Ibrahim

Oct 20, 2020
As the nation grapples with the after-effects of the success of the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the question of the impartiality of media has once again reared its head.

The author, Muhammad Mustafa Ahmed Khan, outlines the Pakistani media's politically-charged actions and its decaying freedoms.

Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/press-freedom-pakistan/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 
noon league was born from Gen Zia; arse.. literally

hence the DNA is the same

> hate for freedom of speech

> hate for instititions

> hate of for rule of lie

> hate of telling the truth

> Use religion as a scam
 
mudas777

Oct 24, 2016
Our media has been bought out by the US in the Musharraf era. Dawn group and certain media houses are directly funded by the US and their reporters are coached and trained by the US embassy through different programs. US embassy got caught red handed for running some NGO program under different pretext while the actual program was how to train and coach reporters to attack the Pak Army so don't tell me this interference is just 3 months old.
Pakistani reporters barely show any self restrained or citizens have got no protection against what ever blurred out by these papers. In Pakistan press is out of the control and have got no boundaries to operate in and need laws to protect ordinary citizens.
What these journalists are writing and the way they are behaving if they were in any Western country they could have been sued to their last pants if they wear any and still they are spreading crapes that they are being restricted. How come spreading fake news is libel able in the West and their is no such remedy in the Pakistan.
Like our judiciary is useless, incompetent and crap these so called journalists are in the same league.
 

