The Travel Edit​

Yawar Talib explores Pakistan's NorthDecember 24, 2021The Cold Desert also known as the Katpana Desert is a high-altitude desert located near Skardu. The desert contains large sand dunes that are sometimes covered in snow during winter. Situated at an elevation of 2,226 meters (7,303 ft) above sea level, the Cold Desert is one of the highest deserts in the world. While the desert technically stretches from the Khaplu Valley to Nubra in Indian administered Ladakh the largest desert area is found in Skardu and Shigar Valley both within Pakistani-administered territory.Khaplu Palace is an old fort and palace located in Khaplu, a city in Gilgit-Baltistan. The palace is considered an architectural heritage site and a significant tourist attraction and was built in the mid-19th Century to replace an earlier-dated fort located nearby. It served as a royal residence for the Raja of Khaplu.Chaqchan Mosque, also known as "The Miraculous Mosque" is a mosque in Khaplu. Dating back to 1370, the mosque is one of the oldest in the region and dates from the time when the area's populace converted en masse from Buddhism to Islam. The mosque shares similar architecture as those built in Kashmir Valley.Shangrila lake is located near the city of Skardu, situated at a height of 2,500 meters (8,200 ft). Shangrila was named after Shangri-La, an idyllic Himalayan paradise described in the 1933 novel Lost Horizon by British writer James Hilton. This seemingly earthly paradise is referred to as Shangri-La, a Tibetan language word meaning "heaven on Earth".