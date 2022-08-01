What's new

The Traitors within Adil Raja/CO

Great Janjua

Great Janjua

Being a gullible qoum its very easy to play with our emotions let me introduce you to the masters at this game yes your very own Adil Raja and his beloved wife who have been hacking at our roots since God knows when but today their masks have fallen and the cursed faces are to be seen by everyone. These are the same people who cry wolf whenever they are exposed for their treachery it's high time to get rid of such snakes within. For long they have enjoyed their freedom biting the same hand that feeds them they are the same people who run abroad and spew venom from their luxury homes abroad whilst playing the victim card a ploy used by the likes of BLA, TTP, SINDHUDESH ETC the link is crucial.

Now all these conspiracy theories are being made for their personal gain while they shout the slogan of being Imran khans righteous warriors let me say this, I to am a PTI advocate but that should not be an open license to shut down my own critical thinking and to adopt the "follow the carrot" ideology, the Pakistani people are turning into zombies largely due to the likes of Adil Raja and his gang who have taken the oath to grab every opportunity that undermines the state only for their personal benefit they couldn't give two hoots about the Aam Awam the sooner we realize the better. Am not saying this as a pro Fauji or anything but from a broader perspective. Call these snakes out for who they are not everyone is a well-wisher Adil Raja has many businesses in Uk what makes you think he gives a shit? you shouldn't either to his verbal vomit.

Pakistan Zindabad.


K

Kharral

How is he or his wife a Traitor ?

He was the spokesperson for the Ex Servicemen Society not so long ago, a very vocal combatant against ‘Supposed American, Indian, Israeli 5th Generation warfare against Pakistan’
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Biggest traitors to this country after Politicians are Army Generals, than comes Judges and Journalists. There is no hope for Pakistan until the awam decides enough is enough and take back their country from Political/Military mafia once and for all.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Officers like him are not new in our forces.. who put their personality worship of a political leader above their state.. the damning truth is politicians come and go ..state stays. The gossip hurts the state long after his politician would even be in politics.
 
Jango

Jango

This guy is the biggest snake oil salesman in Pakistan right now.

He has become a clickbait online personality rather than an actual ex-serviceman.

Ever seen those videos or tales about ex USN SEALS or Delta Force guys making things up and just doing stuff for online clout, he's the Pakistani version of that.
 
akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

I would not jump to the traitor badging this quick. I however do agree that he needs to shut his trap and let facts come out, especially given the sensitivity and tragedy. It was not only Sarfaraz Ali but many other senior ranks who are against the decisions of the recent past. The chief and just a few with him stand by themselves. However given the institutional structure and discipline all people find their hands tied with little recourse. Let's wait till Nov., and see how this plays itself out. On another note tomorrow's ECP decision will tell us if we are moving towards some stability or the Chief is still entrenched in his ways.
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

This guy is the biggest snake oil salesman in Pakistan right now.

He has become a clickbait online personality rather than an actual ex-serviceman.

This is what happens you challenge their narrative you get blocked they are living abroad fancy lives big businesses if you want to know what real snakes are that ruin army's reputation are folks like Adil Raja and his Wife. I think the picture proves my point its not even been 5 mins.


1659391871769.png

How is he or his wife a Traitor ?

Mate this guy and peerni wife probably have more wealth stored abroad than Bajwa himself there are traitors everywhere and the army is no exception that's why his pension was stopped and he ran away to the UK fearing legal action for his hate speech and conked narrative.

He continues to cause a rift of the bodies of Shaheed but am not here to convince anyone only to expose turds like these.
 
Last edited:
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

He is doing it for personal fame, not an hour has passed and he has started to score brownie points of the bodies of the martyred shows you how sick and disgusting this guy is.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

He was spokesperson of the ex service society.. his family had many officers.. his wife is British Pakistani... His house was raided too by FIA I guess, and his aged mother confronted..

Anyway, he is hurt and made up his mind so he paddled anything against the current setup..
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
3,072
-4
3,696
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
He was spokesperson of the ex service society.. his family had many officers.. his wife is British Pakistani... His house was raided too by FIA I guess, and his aged mother confronted..

Mate not everyone who serves in the armed forces is Holy did you hear about the Col from Jhelum who was hanged for being an American spy well there you go, idiots, like these Adil Rajas, are in abundance.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Mate not everyone who serves in the armed forces is Holy did you hear about the Col from Jhelum who was hanged for being an American spy well there you go, idiots, like these Adil Rajas, are in abundance.
i know there are traitors, extremist, professionals, all sort of people in different proportions.. you just need to understand the barrel is turned against you in his case. He will even say obnoxious things as he is cornered..
Tell me you won't get hurt if your family has served Pak in uniform and in return you are ousted from the ex service org and your house is raided for your arrest.. and you see your mother is despair when being harassed.. it is personal to him now..
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

I have watched videos of this guy.

He doesn't even come close to a 'traitor'

He had his teammates blown up into pieces in during ops in Waziristan [while in service], as he mentioned in one of his videos.

-- There were CCTV footages few weeks ago when his house was raided by unknown men and harassed his family.
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

His house was raided for inciting hatred towards armed forces and comprising tweets you would expect that but he ran away and left his mother all alone subsequently his pension was also withdrawn being a retired army officer he had no right to malign the armed forces in stupid theories.
 

