The Traitors within Adil Raja/CO

Being a gullible qoum its very easy to play with our emotions let me introduce you to the masters at this game yes your very own Adil Raja and his beloved wife who have been hacking at our roots since God knows when but today their masks have fallen and the cursed faces are to be seen by everyone. These are the same people who cry wolf whenever they are exposed for their treachery it's high time to get rid of such snakes within. For long they have enjoyed their freedom biting the same hand that feeds them they are the same people who run abroad and spew venom from their luxury homes abroad whilst playing the victim card a ploy used by the likes of BLA, TTP, SINDHUDESH ETC the link is crucial.Now all these conspiracy theories are being made for their personal gain while they shout the slogan of being Imran khans righteous warriors let me say this, I to am a PTI advocate but that should not be an open license to shut down my own critical thinking and to adopt the "follow the carrot" ideology, the Pakistani people are turning into zombies largely due to the likes of Adil Raja and his gang who have taken the oath to grab every opportunity that undermines the state only for their personal benefit they couldn't give two hoots about the Aam Awam the sooner we realize the better. Am not saying this as a pro Fauji or anything but from a broader perspective. Call these snakes out for who they are not everyone is a well-wisher Adil Raja has many businesses in Uk what makes you think he gives a shit? you shouldn't either to his verbal vomit.Pakistan Zindabad.