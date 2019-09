The Tragic Story Of Major Adeel Who Married An Army-Widow, Adopted Her Daughter & Embraced Shahadat!

Major Adeel Shahid laid down his life this Friday in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

Major Adeel married Basheer Shaheed’s widow and adopted his friend’s daughter as his own.

Major Adeel Shaheed left several memories behind, as his neighbors recall him to be a well-mannered and a gentle soul.