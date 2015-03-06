The Tragedy of Subcontinent is Wrong Priorities

Some years back, there was a fire in a Karachi Skyscraper, although the fire brigade were quick on the scene but it turned out that they never had a Snorkel to reach the level where fire was burning, mercifully the fire didn't spread beyond one or two floors and fizzled out. Similarly whenever there is some natural calamity or man made disaster, the army is usually called out to help as the disaster management is neither equipped or capable to handle the situation.Likewise we are witnessing a human tragedy unfolding in India with which the countries health and emergency system is unable to cope thus it's accepting aid and equipment from wherever possible.The situation is even more alarming as well as depressing since India is such a large country with an economy of over $ One Trillion. While both India and Pakistan spend Billions on war machines each year yet they are unable to provide basics for their general public. Day in and day out we boast and take pride in our shining Rafales and Vipers and Gunships, Tanks and Missiles but when a tragedy like the Corona or an Earthquake hits our countries, we can't even provide Tents to the homeless or wood to cremate the dead. The only war machines that's proving useful are the big transporters shipping in oxygen tanks or medical supplies. The Asian neighbours have surely got their priorities right.