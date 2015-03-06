What's new

The Tragedy of Subcontinent is Wrong Priorities

1619891491377.png


Some years back, there was a fire in a Karachi Skyscraper, although the fire brigade were quick on the scene but it turned out that they never had a Snorkel to reach the level where fire was burning, mercifully the fire didn't spread beyond one or two floors and fizzled out. Similarly whenever there is some natural calamity or man made disaster, the army is usually called out to help as the disaster management is neither equipped or capable to handle the situation.
Likewise we are witnessing a human tragedy unfolding in India with which the countries health and emergency system is unable to cope thus it's accepting aid and equipment from wherever possible.
The situation is even more alarming as well as depressing since India is such a large country with an economy of over $ One Trillion. While both India and Pakistan spend Billions on war machines each year yet they are unable to provide basics for their general public. Day in and day out we boast and take pride in our shining Rafales and Vipers and Gunships, Tanks and Missiles but when a tragedy like the Corona or an Earthquake hits our countries, we can't even provide Tents to the homeless or wood to cremate the dead. The only war machines that's proving useful are the big transporters shipping in oxygen tanks or medical supplies. The Asian neighbours have surely got their priorities right.
 
The sensible thing that any leader of a developed country would have done is to have stepped down. But we haven't reached that level yet I guess. Looking back, there are so many things that India should have done differently but what has happened has happened. Pakistan should take lessons from this and shouldn't make the same mistakes that India did.
 
Stepping down not even a thought more worried about image and how to stop tweets. A strong military is a must the world not a nice place but should also have the basics for the citizens of the nation.
 
nehru is the reason here..
first he sends his wife to do an unjust partition, partitioning Muslim majority provinces of punjab and bengal
next he plays his hand with Kashmir
head we even had hardliners like sardar patel we would have peacefully (but reluctantly) exchanged Junagarh and deccan for kashmir and we would be looking at perpetual war between Pakistan & india
 
The worse is as soon as the current situation is over, we will quickly forget about it and go about our old ways, same leaders fooling the gullible publics.....using same tools to fool the masses.....until next time.
Because the self centred leaders know that people in general have a short memory.
 
If all the Asian, African and Middle Eastern countries, should unite, its possible to checkmate western Hegemony. Right now Europeans have 4 continents(Europe, Australia, North and South America ), with abundance of resources. Rest of us are fighting each other for scarps.
 
Pity you think of this now..when both Pakistan and China offered olive branches..
 
corona killed more people in ine week more then we killed each other in 4 wars . its great time govs should solve all issues once for all and bring permanent stability in the region .
 
It's no rocket science to discover that most world leading countries are running their economies by selling death and destruction to third world countries and our leaders use the meagre sources to help those countries achieve their goals. We are so stubborn and have such pathetic egos that forget working together, we can't even play a sport like cricket with each other.
 
Freeing Kashmir was never a priority of Pakistan. They used Kashmiris to bleed India with thousand cuts. Pak army used Kashmir as a pretext to take a large chunk of budget. The generals filled their pockets and settled in the UK, UK after retirement. After annexation of kashmir, pakistani public should demand reduction in defence funds.
How do you expect to resolve ''issues'' unless Indian armed forces vacate occupied territories in Kashmir and Junagar and this has been the principle stand of Pakistan until now!
I declare mismanagement of state funds and wastage of resources as number one cause of under development and poverty in Pakistan.
Pakistan have had many opportunities to kill the military threat from India, which if had ever happened, would have killed the need of weapon sales by foreign states to both Pakistan and India..... which you are hinting /blaming.
BTW, a strong military is always needed because even armed mafias can disintegrate a sovereign state.
 
5th pak indo war: are you sure about that?

But srsly, the pak govt is all for peace and co-operation with other nations including India. Its just that India is being ruled by a.... Retard
 
