The trade deficit to expand to $12.8 billion this fiscal

The trade deficit to expand to $12.8 billion this fiscal

Guys, please go through the entire video to know about the trade deficit this fiscal. Watching the analysis with a table prepared by the Bangladesh Bank, I believe that the country will witness a great depression when it happens. Last fiscal that ended in June 2022 it was only $4.3 billion.

Hasina Bibi went to IMF, WB, and ADB to get loans to cover this small deficit. I wonder which lending agencies can help BD when the deficit expands to $12.8 billion?

PInalki was telling that the repayment amount was $2.77 billion this fiscal. And the FE reserve will go down to $15.22 billion as a result of this payment and other factors.

God Bless Bangladesh!!!

 
BD trade deficit was around 22 billion US dollar in 2021-2022 fiscal with exports of 60 billion(including services) and imports of 82 billion US dollars.

This compares with 25 billion US dollar trade deficit for the previous fiscal.

So the deficit has fallen from 55% of exports down to just over 25% of exports over the last 2 fiscals.

The last month's figures for July 2022 show that exports + remittances were slightly more than imports and hence foreign reserves are no longer falling and stabilised.

In fact with BD making all-out effort to curb non-essential imports and if exports and remittances stay strong this fiscal, then BD may even increase its forex reserves by the end of this fiscal.

Please ignore this half-educated illiterate who simply has no clue what he is blathering on about.
 

