The trade deficit to expand to $12.8 billion this fiscal

Guys, please go through the entire video to know about the trade deficit

this fiscal. Watching the analysis with a table prepared by the Bangladesh Bank, I believe that the country will witness a great depression when it happens. Last fiscal that ended in June 2022 it was only $4.3 billion.Hasina Bibi went to IMF, WB, and ADB to get loans to cover this small deficit. I wonder which lending agencies can help BD when the deficit expands to $12.8 billion?PInalki was telling that the repayment amount was $2.77 billion this fiscal. And the FE reserve will go down to $15.22 billion as a result of this payment and other factors.God Bless Bangladesh!!!