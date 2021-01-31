What's new

The top TV drama hit in 2021 a poverty eradication drama in China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,406
2
69,252
Country
China
Location
China
The top TV drama hit in 2021 is a 23 episodes poverty eradication drama in China

TV drama on rural China's poverty alleviation transformation twice tops popularity chart
February 1, 2021
"Minning Town," a TV drama revolving around poverty eradication, has twice topped the weekly popularity chart for Chinese-language TV series on the review platform Douban.

Set in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from the 1990s to the present day, the production shows how villagers from Xihaigu, one of the country's most uninhabitable areas, have triumphed over destitution under the guidance of China's poverty alleviation policies and with assistance from the coastal province of Fujian.

The Chinese title "Shan Hai Qing" roughly translates to "Mountain and Sea Love," which in itself implies the joining of hands by Ningxia and Fujian.

Produced by Daylight Entertainment, the company behind many popular Chinese TV dramas, the star-studded show soon became an online sensation and won praise from media outlets and internet users alike following its release on Jan. 12.

It has won the top spot on Douban's weekly popularity chart for Chinese-language TV series for a second time, boasting a rating of 9.4 out of 10 based on more than 150,000 reviews, according to the latest rankings.


 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,406
2
69,252
Country
China
Location
China
We almost forgot how poverty stricken China was in the 1990's, especially in some remote rural regions, one family shared one pair of pants, whoever went out can have the pants.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom