The time of political change is coming in Bangladesh

October 21, 2020InBangladesh's inclusion in the Indo-Pacific Alliance has created the possibility of political change in Bangladesh. Before that, we need to know what is the Indo-Pacific Alliance and why?On January 19, 2018, the Trump administration unveiled a new US defense strategy. The rise of China and Russia as enemies has been seen as a threat to US influence in the world. In the words of US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, "Fighting for power, not militancy, is now the main goal of US defense." This means that America has finally pulled out of that War on Terror strategy of war with the Muslim community. This strategy will work even if there is Trump, it will not stop even if there is not. The impact of elections or a change of leadership on US foreign policy is small. A significant part of Trump's defense strategy is to form alliances by bringing different countries around the world under their sphere of influence. The Indo-Pacific Alliance is the US sphere of influence for Bangladesh.America wants Bangladesh in this alliance. The United States considers Bangladesh as a "key partner" in Trump's Indo-Pacific strategy. US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Beagan, who is visiting Dhaka, said Bangladesh is at the center of the Indo-Pacific. And that is why I came to visit Bangladesh. Bangladesh's inclusion in this US alliance is very important. The United States will somehow include Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific Alliance to protect its international political interests in the region.America also wanted India subject to conditions. What is that condition? The two conditions are - if the Indian economy can be revived, and the second is that the present state of India must stop spreading anti-Muslim hatred in politics and parties and agree to build a plural society. Modi's government will never be able to fulfill these two conditions. Because fulfilling this condition means abandoning the name and politics of BJP-RSS.What other important political changes have taken place in the region because of this Indo-Pacific alliance?An important element of American policy since the first decade of this century has been the decision to see South Asia through the eyes of India. Especially in Asia, the so-called American security or America will look through the eyes of India. In other words, if India sees its own security interests, it will also see American security interests. What is this security interest? That security interest is the security interest of the War on Terror.When India translates what it said to America at that time into our meeting language, it seems that we have been fighting this war on terror since 1947, look at Kashmir. Muslims want to make our country a land of terror, we have been fighting against it since 1947.With the regional authority of the War on Terror in the hands of India, the US went to rescue the interests of 'stopping China'. In exchange for the watchdog of stopping China, he allowed India to indulge or indulge India in Asia's neighboring region. As a result, India has the opportunity to directly dominate Bangladesh.In Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, just like in India, adopted the policy of War on Terror in the context of Bangladesh. They said that this Jamaat-e-Islami and their patron BNPE is that Islamic terrorism, we will eradicate them. Based on this, Hasanul Haque Inu started calling Begum Khaleda Zia a "militant mother". Since then, we have heard many stories of police leaders being hanged at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICT) and killing militants by pretending to surrender to the Awami League.Soon after, the United States began to view Islamic terrorism in Kashmir and India in the same way as the Indian administration.The United States no longer sees Bangladesh in Delhi's eyes, according to a key American minister who spoke at a webinar on Indo-Pacific strategy last September. This means that the term of the American watchdog given to India has expired. America will deal directly with Bangladesh.Will Bangladesh join the Indo-Pacific Alliance? I think Bangladesh has yet to take the time-wasting strategy. As long as this American pressure can be removed, it has taken a strategy. By saying one thing at a time to Abdul Momen, they are revealing their inner indecision about the Indo-Pacific Alliance.Another important problem is that it is not possible to build a new international political relationship with the way Hasina has arranged the administration and power structure of Bangladesh in the last twelve years in an India-friendly manner. That structure of the new relationship will crumble. The Awami League government does not have the time or energy to break that structure and rebuild it. What was easy for the Awami League in 2013, today in 2020, the Awami League has lost the ability to do the same.However, from what the Awami government has openly said about the Indo-Pacific Alliance, we can understand the attitude of the Hasina government.Regarding US IPS, Hasina's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the government has no objection to the US Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), but more investment is needed in Bangladesh.This simply means that we are meeting the need for investment with Chinese money."The United States wants to go into defense, it wants to sell equipment, but we are not in a fight," Abdul Momen said of the Indo-Pacific Alliance. So we have reluctance in those matters.At the same time, Momen claimed, the meeting did not discuss Indo-Pacific. The meeting did not discuss the issue of defense co-operation or US arms sales, which has been the subject of much media coverage over the past few days. According to him, there has been no discussion on what you have written for a few days about defense co-operation or anything else.So where did Momen know it from? 'The United States wants to go into defense, wants to sell equipment?Will America remain in this indecisive state of Bangladesh? Never. America will use various tactics to create pressure. Meanwhile, US ally Saudi Arabia has pressured 42,000 Rohingya to return to Bangladesh. The next pressure may be to impose international sanctions on the heads of the armed forces for continuing human rights violations. International human rights activists are aware that American organizations have come a long way.With the political support of India and the two lines of Chinese investment, the train of the Awami Empire, which was faltering, is now about to be torn apart by the American storm. It is conceivable that if the US pressure tactic does not work, the US will try to make another intervention like the One Eleven. And America's ability in this case is well known. It is not a matter of complexity for any international superpower to overthrow a government that holds power by electing an unpopular and voterless fraud that violates human rights.No matter what happens, the time of fascism, which is sitting on the chest of Bangladesh holding the hand of India, is over. But history will tell exactly how this period of Amanisha will end.