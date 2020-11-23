The Time has come for Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Sudan to wage a full frontal war in Yemen

We have seen alot of wars in 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh, Ethiopia, India-China stand off etc etc but the biggest of them may come in the next weeks.



Why this major large scale operation is on the horizon and has become incumbent and obligatory on Saudi Arabia and it is allies. The Houthis have given Saudi Arabia the pretext it needs to lanuch this massive scale operation without paying any attention to UN peace dialogues or peace brokered deal and they obviously don't work since the Houthis are actively striking Saudi territories and the Saudis are left with no other option then to approach this with a full scale massive war instead of just supporting Hadis gov't with air-support.



As of late the Houthis have claimed a rocket attack on Jeddah? This is rather in Saudi Arabia's finanicial zone.



The Houthis have failed to be contained by this UN engineered deals and Saudi Arabia has the right to defend it's sovereignity since rockets was thrown into it's territories which gives them the legal right to pursue a full scale war to eliminate all sorts of terrorist elements on it's southern border. It is better to get over with it today because tomorrow they will strike Riyadh population centers and this rocket launching will not go away so the Saudis have really no other choice then to eliminate this once and for all.



They managed militarily to successful penetrate Hudaydah because it was crucial which shows if there is intention this war could be over max within 3 months.



In this age and time it is impossible for the houthis to take advantage of the mountainous region due to soshipicated drones owned by UAE and Saudi Arabia which means they can neutralize them as they push.



1. The mobilisation of 300k to 400k is required



2. Attacking from multiple axes



3. giving the civilians to exit all major cities within a week and levelling all metropolis cities including San'aa to the ground.



4. A very serious war campaign to begin where the only policy is to completely eradicate all sorts of hostilities coming from the southern border.



Most importantly this is blessings in disguises as the Houthis have given the Saudis a free pretext to launch a massive operation and the provocations shouldn't be tolerated and UAE and Saudi should use this opporunity to rise to the occasion and make a demonstration out of this.



Some other points to note is that this is incumbent on them because if the leaders won't react to it then it will create some dissident within it's own populations and some will seek to usurp the rule from them so they have no other choice then to wage war same like when Erdogan invaded the kurdish territories in Syria and Iraq due to local pressure and to get rid of the terrorist elements on their southern borders. This massive scale operations have been long overdue and another thing to notice is that Saudi Arabia and UAE are invited by Hadis gov't so they are legally operating in Yemen. The houthis are a UN terrorist recognized elements. We should be able to see declaration of war soon