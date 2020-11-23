What's new

The Time has come for Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Sudan to wage a full frontal war in Yemen

We have seen alot of wars in 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh, Ethiopia, India-China stand off etc etc but the biggest of them may come in the next weeks.

Why this major large scale operation is on the horizon and has become incumbent and obligatory on Saudi Arabia and it is allies. The Houthis have given Saudi Arabia the pretext it needs to lanuch this massive scale operation without paying any attention to UN peace dialogues or peace brokered deal and they obviously don't work since the Houthis are actively striking Saudi territories and the Saudis are left with no other option then to approach this with a full scale massive war instead of just supporting Hadis gov't with air-support.

As of late the Houthis have claimed a rocket attack on Jeddah? This is rather in Saudi Arabia's finanicial zone.

The Houthis have failed to be contained by this UN engineered deals and Saudi Arabia has the right to defend it's sovereignity since rockets was thrown into it's territories which gives them the legal right to pursue a full scale war to eliminate all sorts of terrorist elements on it's southern border. It is better to get over with it today because tomorrow they will strike Riyadh population centers and this rocket launching will not go away so the Saudis have really no other choice then to eliminate this once and for all.

They managed militarily to successful penetrate Hudaydah because it was crucial which shows if there is intention this war could be over max within 3 months.

In this age and time it is impossible for the houthis to take advantage of the mountainous region due to soshipicated drones owned by UAE and Saudi Arabia which means they can neutralize them as they push.

1. The mobilisation of 300k to 400k is required

2. Attacking from multiple axes

3. giving the civilians to exit all major cities within a week and levelling all metropolis cities including San'aa to the ground.

4. A very serious war campaign to begin where the only policy is to completely eradicate all sorts of hostilities coming from the southern border.

Most importantly this is blessings in disguises as the Houthis have given the Saudis a free pretext to launch a massive operation and the provocations shouldn't be tolerated and UAE and Saudi should use this opporunity to rise to the occasion and make a demonstration out of this.

Some other points to note is that this is incumbent on them because if the leaders won't react to it then it will create some dissident within it's own populations and some will seek to usurp the rule from them so they have no other choice then to wage war same like when Erdogan invaded the kurdish territories in Syria and Iraq due to local pressure and to get rid of the terrorist elements on their southern borders. This massive scale operations have been long overdue and another thing to notice is that Saudi Arabia and UAE are invited by Hadis gov't so they are legally operating in Yemen. The houthis are a UN terrorist recognized elements. We should be able to see declaration of war soon
 
It is not about bullying weaker nations but it is necessary security measure and issues that has been arising unfortunately that needs to be dealt with immediately
My question is about "why can't Saudis with all their advanced weapons defeat Yeman single handedly"? Why they need coalition to defeat 10x weaker nationality of Yeman ? They don't know how to fight ?!?
 
My question is about "why can't Saudis with all their advanced weapons defeat Yeman single handedly"? Why they need coalition to defeat 10x weaker nationality of Yeman ? They don't know how to fight ?!?
The Coalition is part of the program. There is nothing wrong with having a large coalition I even left out alot of other countries other otherwise the title would have been long
 
You are correct. Air power alone can not win a war especially against an unconventional type opponent. Ground component was lacking in anti-Houthi forces from the very beginning. Houthi enjoy the terrain advantage so ground warfare will require taking losses and I'm not sure GCC is willing to that. My understanding is that Sudanese were used to spear head ground attacks early in the war but suffered heavy losses so have largely pulled out of Yemen.

The Azeri victory shows the power of good combined ground and airstrikes. Armenians were far more formidable then the Houthi and Azeri don't have the conventional air power of GCC...but drones are good enough against opponents with little air power. Combined with a strong Azeri ground force willing to continue fighting despite taking causalities. This is what is requred to defeat the Houthi.
 
You are correct. Air power alone can not win a war especially against an unconventional type opponent. Ground component was lacking in anti-Houthi forces from the very beginning. Houthi enjoy the terrain advantage so ground warfare will require taking losses and I'm not sure GCC is willing to that. My understanding is that Sudanese were used spear head ground attacks early in the war but suffered heavy losses so have largely pulled out of Yemen.

The Azeri victory shows the power of good combined ground and airstrikes. Armenians were far more formidable then the Houthi and Azeri don't have the conventional air power of GCC...but drones are good enough against opponents with little air power.
See I rest my case
Arabs don't know how to combat
Yum kippur war facts showed Arab advanced with lack of coordination to organization of attacking Israeli and lost significantly.
 
You are correct. Air power alone can not win a war especially against an unconventional type opponent. Ground component was lacking in anti-Houthi forces from the very beginning. Houthi enjoy the terrain advantage so ground warfare will require taking losses and I'm not sure GCC is willing to that. My understanding is that Sudanese were used spear head ground attacks early in the war but suffered heavy losses so have largely pulled out of Yemen.

The Azeri victory shows the power of good combined ground and airstrikes. Armenians were far more formidable then the Houthi and Azeri don't have the conventional air power of GCC...but drones are good enough against opponents with little air power.
Exactly smoking them out of their caves there is really nowhere to hide in this type of warfare.

Also one thing to note is that the Houthis are unable to push back Hadis forces in the south and things have been on stalemate for some time now but that will change soon. The Yemeni Hadi forces are also very capable and battle hardened using them from the south and east in addition with the coalition forces to make a final push to eradicate them and imo they won't be able to hold out for more then 3 months in such an onslaught
 
Exactly smoking them out of their caves there is really nowhere to hide in this type of warfare.

Also one thing to note is that the Houthis are unable to push back Hadis forces in the south and things have been on stalemate for some time now but that will change soon. The Yemeni Hadi forces are also very capable and battle hardened using them from the south and east in addition with the coalition forces
Seems like the same strategy what USA used against Taliban in Afghanistan. It worked great isn't ? or you meant USA military might cant come close to that of the Al-arabs?
 
Seems like the same strategy what USA used against Taliban in Afghanistan. It worked great isn't ? or you meant USA military might cant come close to that of the Al-arabs?
The US came for state building in Afghanistan. This won't be much of state building it is eradication. The coalition could crush whole of San'aa on top of their heads.

The only approach to them is completely eradication where the civilians has to be warned on before hand to vacate areas where operations will begin
 
The US came for state building in Afghanistan. This won't be much of state building it is eradication. The coalition could crush whole of San'aa on top of their heads
lol they did state building through "bunker-buster" and "mother of all" bombs? I actually pray that these nations do it and they will have a taste of gorilla warfare(the one they cant even imagine in their wildest dreams) and in the after match we all can have a much more peaceful neighbourhood, once and for all :D
 
lol they did state building through "bunker-buster" and "mother of all" bombs? I actually pray that these nations do it and they will have a taste of gorilla warfare(the one they cant even imagine in their wildest dreams) and in the after match we all can have a much more peaceful neighbourhood, once and for all :D
If the terrorists get their territories taken from them it is over for them as Hadis gov't will fill the void and they will keep neutralizing these gorillas
 
