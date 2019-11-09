What's new

The time for performance has arrived, PM Imran tells ministers

The time for performance has arrived, PM Imran tells ministers
Dawn.com Updated 22 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a ceremony for 'performance agreements' with ministers in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a ceremony for 'performance agreements' with ministers in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

The PTI government has to take its governance performance to much higher levels in the remaining time of its five-year tenure, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday, telling his ministers that "the time for performance has arrived."
He was addressing a special ceremony to sign 'Performance Agreements of the Federal Government for the Year 2020-21' in Islamabad attended by ministers and special assistants to the prime minister.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, federal ministers of various ministries signed performance agreements with the prime minister.

"We will put pressure on ourselves to take our governance performance to much higher levels in our remaining two-and-a-quarter years," the premier said.
"We no longer have an excuse that we're new and are learning because most of us came into power for the first time. The time for performance has arrived," he added.

Terming the signing of performance agreements "a step in the right direction", Prime Minister Imran said the performance of each ministry will be evaluated based on the contracts and every ministry will put pressure on itself to meet its targets.
"After all, the public has to decide after five years whether we made their lives better or not; whether we fulfilled the promises made to them or not," he said, stressing that governance could not be delivered unless all ministries performed individually.
Among the government targets, the premier said he saw the power ministry as the biggest challenge for the country and his government, which he said sometimes "keeps me awake at night".
"The power sector is such a complex and complicated sector; there are so many different things that need to be rationalised and synchronised to provide people with affordable power and not add to the rising circular debt," he said.
He said although some factors concerning the power sector were in the government's control, others were not.
The premier named subsidies worth Rs2,500 billion as the second biggest challenge for his administration, noting that all countries provided subsidies to benefit the poor and to uplift their backward areas.
Mentioning wealth creation as the third test for the government, he said if exports were not increased, the issue of current account deficit would remain. The prime minister took this moment to praise the latest data which showed on Tuesday that Pakistan’s current account recorded a surplus for the fifth consecutive month in November, terming it a matter of "pride" for the government.
He emphasised the need to use subsidies for wealth creation, but said some subsidies needed to be targeted to benefit a select few, and not the rich and poor alike.
Prime Minister Imran said another "mountain" of burden on the government was of pensions, saying they were increasing in all government departments and nobody really planned for them. He told his adviser Dr Ishrat Husain, who was seated in the audience, that his pension scheme was awaited that could help make pensions less of a liability.
He said the government also needed to concentrate on agriculture, acknowledging that this area did not get enough focus. He noted that increasing productivity was important for improving food security and giving employment, saying the country could benefit greatly from cooperation with China for agriculture under CPEC.
"I have realised that until the system of our bureaucracy doesn't speed up, we will need to start dividing things into channels according to priority, which we will keep online. All grade A projects will be followed and there will be no obstacles in them. [...] So we will make channels so that top priority issues are fast-tracked, and if they stop we will penalise ministries," Prime Minister Imran said.
Returning to the export sector, he said the government will prioritise "everything that either brings in dollars or saves dollars in the country because as our economy grows, we fear that it will start putting pressure on our current account".
"We no longer have an excuse that we're new and are learning because most of us came into power for the first time. The time for performance has arrived,"
Most of PTI ministers have tasted power through previous tenures of PPP and PMLq.

I would like to see the list of fist time public office holders.
 
Khan Sahb pehle in sabko khuli chuthi de rehe they ?
 
Who allowed your avatar name?
If you have any example from mian saanp or zardari, please enlighten us where they might have acknowledge their mistakes during their tenure. After looted for last few decades, they still want to loot more and this is what those leaders are good at.
 
If you have any example from mian saanp or zardari, please enlighten us where they might have acknowledge their mistakes during their tenure. After looted for last few decades, this is just another example what they are good at.
i simply want to know if it's ok to be called ****.
 
After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

  • The report states that the quality of response to the citizens showed that the system was left in the hands of lower subordinates and they made majority of the decisions
  • Many resolved complaints were lacking a letter, notification or picture, complaints were dropped on wrong pleas and many were decided at an unauthorised level: Report

Fahad Zulfikar 15 Feb 2021

(Karachi) As part of action against inefficiency, the government has issued show-cause notices and warning letters to 263 officers in Punjab, local media reported. The move has been taken against the officials for their inaction on public complaints registered with the Citizens Portal.

As per details, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the inefficiency of government officers during a cabinet meeting. The Punjab chief secretary had completed the scrutiny of 1,586 officers’ dashboards and a report of PM’s Delivery Unit was also submitted to the prime minister.

The report highlighted that 263 officers have been sent warning letters and seven officers served show-cause notices.

Besides, around 833 officers were instructed to be "careful in future" and an explanation was sought from 111 others. However, the performance of 403 officers was appreciated in the report. In addition, Punjab secretaries on information, agriculture, excise and irrigation were told to improve their performance.
Letters have been written to 20 deputy commissioners of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujrat and Sheikhupura while show-cause notices have also been issued to 43 assistant commissioners including those in Raiwind, Jhang, Burewala, Sadiqabad, Nankana Sahib and Pindi Gheb.

The PM office says the purpose of issuing warning letters is to caution the officers concerned. “All out steps are being taken to extend facilities to the people as per the prime minister’s vision,” the PM Office stated.
More than 50 briefing sessions for responsible officers were arranged and user guidelines were issued time to time, the PM's delivery unit said. But the preliminary report revealed that complaints were neither handled according to the laid clown instructions of the manual nor decided at an appropriate level.
The report pointed out that the quality of response to the citizens showed that the system was left in the hands of lower subordinates and they made majority of the decisions.

It identified that many resolved complaints were lacking a letter, notification or picture, complaints were dropped on wrong pleas and many were decided at an unauthorised level.

www.brecorder.com

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

The report states that the quality of response to the citizens showed that the system was left in the hands of lower subordinates and they made majority of the decisions * Many resolved complaints were lacking a letter, notification or picture, complaints were dropped on wrong pleas and many...
www.brecorder.com
