The throne succession fitna between different factions during the Umayyad created one huge error at one time in the killing of 4 greatest generals

General Qutaiba bin Muslim who defeated the Turks in Central Asia and subjected them to the caliphate and connected the boundaries of the caliphate to China in 9 years



General Muhammad bin al-Qasim who conquered Sindh and the Indian province of Gujarat in 4 years.



Musa bin Nusayr who conquered North Africa in 7 years.



Tariq bin Ziyad who conquered Iberia in 5 years .



These conquests were during the reign of Caliph Al-Walid bin Abdul-Malik (705-715) when Caliph Suleiman bin Abdul Malik took over the caliphate he ordered the killing of Qutaiba bin Muslim and was actually killed, Muhammad bin al-Qasim was imprisoned and died in prison, he ordered the execution of Musa bin Nusayr and Tariq bin Ziyad expelled from Spain called to Damascus and never allowed to go back home he spent the remaining of his life there stripped of all his titles and ranks. He was reduced to a life of commoner and died poor in a foreign land.





Note: They got caught in the wrong internal succession struggle they themselves were not involved in the struggle but assumed to be and do to suspicion they were dragged in... But initially the strife was between that Calip's sons and their mothers. Every wife and her son wants to gain the throne so this initially starts the rivalries between his wives and sons... Every wife of the Calip wants her son on the throne.. they start to form factions within the political system and gaining allies in different powerful positions and these allies endorse one or the other gambling on them to be the one to finally come to the throne to reap the benefits later.. The team that wins eliminates the losing side to clean themselves of hostile elements or future rebelious potential or threat from the within but this great generals accidental coincided with a brutal succession struggle and they had gained so much fame for their conquests which every son who had taken the throne after his father's death would have executed them because they became celebrities for their conquests and he saw them as a threat and they were included in the power struggle without being involved in that...



They become so famous during time that one of them even has a country name after him today.. Gibraltar - Jabel Tariq