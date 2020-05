What a load of crap,he only talks about the US model.

The real Western model is the Western European model

As if the Chinese model is working.



The three genetic defects of the Chinese model,



Loss of culture(me society).

Robotism(Not allowed to think,just do as told).

Total controll(Big brother is really watching you).

Racism(against all foreigners,specially brown and blacks).

Annexing countries.

Concentration camps(More then 1 million Uyghurs detained).

Claiming a whole Sea(SCS) which is not theirs.

Debt trap( lending money to poor countries at

Usurious interest),so that those countries can never pay off debts.

Claiming innocence when guilty(Wuhan virus origin).



Oops,more then three.



Conclusion.

Whatever propaganda you use,its not and will never work.

But you should keep on trying.

Ill end with Martin Luther King,



I have a dream that one China will be ……...





Dream on.

Click to expand...