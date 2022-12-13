The Thought Behind Pakistani Media & Politics Ft. Syed Muzammil Shah ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Syed Muzammil Shah. What was his early life & education like? What was the start of his professional career like? What is the superficiality in Pakistani media? What is the psychology of television? Why did he join the media? Will the media industry ever change? Brand names, cross critique & Pakistani media? The difference between international and Pakistani audiences? Why is there a rise in populism? Rationalization, religion & science? Why is it essential for a state to only be concerned about its citizens? Bringing change with nonparliamentary struggle? Views on Imran Khan & his government? Why should leaders be consistent in their actions? PTI Vs. PMLN? The idea of the schooling system & religious philosophy? How are Pashtuns affected by the distribution of religion by the state? How does Syed Muzammil Shah envision Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Syed Muzammil Shah

02:34 Muzammil’s early life & education

13:47 The start of his professional career

15:19 Superficiality in the media industry

16:22 Psychology of Television

18:09 His experience between bachelor's & masters

19:02 Why did he join the media?

20:18 Will the media industry ever change?

29:36 Cross critique, Pakistani media & brand names

37:17 The type of audience of International Vs. Pakistani news channels

38:42 Why is there a rise in populism?

42:11 Why is there polarization internationally?

46:36 Rationalization, religion & science

53:52 Religion Vs. Politics

58:42 Why is it important for a state to only be concerned about its citizens?

01:00:34 What’s his goal if he gets the power?

01:03:44 Bringing change with a nonparliamentary struggle

01:05:44 The gimmickry of censorship

01:07:47 Views on Imran Khan & his government

01:15:32 Why should leaders be consistent in their actions?

01:17:31 PTI Vs. PMLN

01:20:48 The idea of the schooling system & religious philosophy

01:27:21 How are Pashtuns affected by the distribution of religion by the state?

01:33:35 How does Syed Muzammil Shah envision Pakistan in 2050?