The third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit

Press Statement on the 3rd Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit
The 3rd Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, to be hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will be held in Istanbul on December 16-18, 2021.
The Summit will start on December 16 with the meeting of high-level government officials, and continue with the meeting of ministers of foreign affairs on December 17. Concurrent sessions on healthcare, education and agriculture among relevant ministers will also be held on the same day.
The theme of the 3rd Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, which will ensure the transition of the relations between Türkiye, and the African Union and African countries, based on strategic partnership, to a new stage, is “Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity”.
With the communique, action plan and joint implementation report, expected to be adopted at the Summit, the relations improving in every area between Türkiye and Africa, including the concrete projects to be carried out for the benefit of the continent, will be shaped between 2022 and 2026 until the next Summit.
President Erdoğan will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the Summit.
The 3rd Africa-Turkey Summit to enhance Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity
The transition from the Organization of African Unity (OAU) to the African Union (AU) highlighted the need to promote African integration and the African continent ‘as one’ on the international stage, defend Africa’s common interests and strengthen Africa's position in the global economy and in the international community. These objectives are reinforced in both the Constitutive Act, which mandates the AU to “encourage international cooperation”, and in the Agenda 2063: Aspiration 7 which envisions “Africa as a strong, united, resilient and influential global player and partner”. Achieving this will entail improving Africa’s place in the global governance system; improving Africa’s partnerships, and refocusing them to respond to African priorities for growth and transformation, while ensuring that the continent can finance its own development and reduce aid dependency.
The Africa-Turkey partnership was formalized in the 2008 Istanbul Summit, during which two outcome documents were adopted, namely the Istanbul Declaration and the Framework for Cooperation. The second Africa-Turkey Summit took place in November 2014 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. The 2nd Summit adopted the Malabo Declaration, the Africa-Turkey Joint Implementation Plan and the Matrix of the Key Priority Projects covering Trade and Investment, Peace and Security, Culture, Tourism and Education, Youth Empowerment and Technology Transfer, Rural Economy and Agriculture, Infrastructure: Energy, ICT and Transport as well as other topics such as health and media.
Against this backdrop, the 3rd Africa-Turkey Summit will kick off on 18 December 2021 and will be preceded by Senior Officials and Ministerial meetings from 16 December. On the margin of the Summit, a parallel Session on Health under the theme “Mobilizing Potentials for African Health Needs in the Pandemic and Post-Pandemic Era” will be organized by Ministers of Health and Heads of Delegation from Africa, representing the Continent and the African Union and the Minister of Health of the Republic of Turkey on17 December.
The Summit will be officiated by the leadership of the African Union: H.E. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Chairperson of the AU, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Albert M Muchanga, Commissioners for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining (ETIM) and H.E. Ms. Josefa Leonel Correia Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment (ARBE), among other high officials from AU Member States.
The high-level participation of the AU shows the commitment in strengthening collaboration on current issues in the global arena as it relates to health, peace, security, governance and justice, human-focused development and strong and sustainable growth. The Africa-Turkey common actions for the period leading-up to the next Summit can be summarized under the following three sub-themes: Peace, security and justice; Human-focused development; and Strong and sustainable growth.
These sub-themes will be implemented under five strategic cooperation areas through a Joint Action Plan for the period 2021- 2026 leading up to the next Summit. Areas are as follows:
- Peace, Security and Governance;
- Trade, Investment and Industry;
- Education, STI skills, Youth and Women Development;
- Infrastructure Development and Agriculture; and
- Promoting Resilient Health Systems.
The Summit is expected to adopt the “Turkey-Africa Partnership Joint Action Plan 2021-2026", which contains concrete actions to be implemented jointly by Turkey, the African Union and its Member States.
The two-day summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is expected to launch a new stage in Turkey’s relations with the African Union and African countries
The summit takes place under the theme “Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity”.
Moussa Faki Mahamat, Albert Muchanga, AU commissioner for economic development, trade, industry and mining (ETIM) and Josefa Leonel Correia, commissioner for agriculture, rural development, blue economy and sustainable environment (ARBE) and other high officials from AU member states are also attending the summit.
Summit agenda
Meetings between senior officials began on 16 December.
The two-day summit agenda “will include reviewing the cooperation between Turkey and African countries since the Second Summit and drawing a framework for the partnership process in the period ahead,” acoording to 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit Coordinator Ambassador Can İncesu.
“The Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit will provide guidelines for our cooperation with Africa for the next 5-year period. Part of the projects to be decided in the Summit will concern our private sector directly,” he says.
According to the AU, the Summit is expected to adopt a “Turkey-Africa Partnership Joint Action Plan 2021-2026″ containing concrete actions to be implemented jointly by Turkey, the AU and its Member States.
It is expected to cover the following areas:
- Peace, security and governance;
- Trade, investment and industry;
- Education, STI skills, youth and women’s Development;
- Infrastructure development and agriculture; and
- Promoting resilient health systems.
A parallel session on health is taking place on the margins of the summit on 17 December under the theme “Mobilising Potentials for African Health Needs in the Pandemic and Post-Pandemic Era” with ministers of health and heads of delegation from Africa and Turkish minister of health Fahrettin Koca in attendance.
Growth of Turkey’s footprint in Africa
Ankara’s presence has grown rapidly on the continent under President Erdoğan, who has visited more African countries than any other African leader.
The volume of bilateral trade between Turkey and Africa rose from $5.4bn in 2003 to $25.3bn in 2020.
Over the same period, Turkish foreign direct investment in the continent grew from $100m to $6.5bn, and Turkish companies have become increasingly present across Africa.
The main sectors for Turksih trade and investment are construction, steel and cement, followed by textiles, household goods and electronic devices.
South Africa is Turkey’s largest trading partner on the continent, with bilateral trade of $1.3bn in 2019, but Ethiopia, where Turkish firms have more than 20,000 employees, has drawn nearly a third of Turkey’s investment in sub-Saharan Africa.
What began with economic outreach has progressed into a complex Africa policy encompassing business, aid, diplomacy, culture and military support.
