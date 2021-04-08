Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Europe & Russia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
The Thiaroye Massacre: The Colonial Crime France doesn't want you to know about!
Thread starter
Clutch
Start date
Yesterday at 11:19 PM
Clutch
ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,598
6
15,992
Yesterday at 11:19 PM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
C
Varanasi court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque, located next to Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Latest: Crixus
1 minute ago
Central & South Asia
If you can’t beat them, obey them. Pakistan’s generals are ever more involved in running the country: Economist
Latest: SQ8
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
Karachi Circular Railway (KCR)
Latest: ghazi52
1 minute ago
Infrastructure & Development
How dangerous is India’s ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant?
Latest: masterchief_mirza
2 minutes ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Politics of ethnocentrism dominates Pakistan.
Latest: SQ8
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: bhola record
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan's Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircrafts.
Latest: Windjammer
Yesterday at 11:33 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Saudi Arabia, Middle East allies to participate in PAF counterterror exercise
Latest: Windjammer
Yesterday at 11:28 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Raider 21
Yesterday at 11:14 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Air Force | News & Discussions.
Latest: ghazi52
Yesterday at 11:14 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
If you can’t beat them, obey them. Pakistan’s generals are ever more involved in running the country: Economist
Latest: SQ8
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
Karachi Circular Railway (KCR)
Latest: ghazi52
1 minute ago
Infrastructure & Development
Politics of ethnocentrism dominates Pakistan.
Latest: SQ8
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Angered at city's encroachments, CJ says Karachi Commissioner will be removed
Latest: ghazi52
4 minutes ago
Insaf - Justice
2 years in jail, Rs500,000 fine for mocking Pakistani forces as amendment bill passed
Latest: Saifullah
20 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
China’s new powerful warship puts US to shame at sea
Latest: beijingwalker
Yesterday at 11:27 PM
Military Forum
The Black Baron: Hitler's Secret Weapon | Greatest Tank Battles
Latest: dexter
Yesterday at 10:59 PM
Military History & Tactics
P600 AEW Airborne Early Warning
Latest: Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Yesterday at 9:15 PM
Air Warfare
Dassault Paid 1 Million Euros To Indian Middleman In Rafale Deal !
Latest: FuturePAF
Yesterday at 4:54 PM
Military Forum
The Last Time China Got Into a Fight With Vietnam, It Was a Disaster
Latest: SpaceMan18
Yesterday at 2:46 PM
Military History & Tactics
Country Latest Posts
T
The end of the deal, hopes, delusions and treasons
Latest: TheImmortal
4 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Su-30MKI - Super Sukhoi Upgrade Program.
Latest: Ali_Baba
12 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Lockdown: Massive clash in Faridpur's Saltha, one killed in police firing
Latest: The Ronin
14 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Bangladesh is getting closer to Eurofighter Typhoon
Latest: Avicenna
17 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
T
Iranian Navy | News and Discussions
Latest: TheImmortal
30 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Europe & Russia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom