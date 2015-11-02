What's new

The Tesla Bubble Is Bursting

Tesla Motors, Inc. Aktien-Chart | TSLA Interaktiv Chart - Yahoo! Deutschland Finanzen

The Tesla Bubble Is Bursting - Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) | Seeking Alpha

chart.aspx
 
Tesla ticker as of right now is $213.49

The $255 range was one of the highest it ever was in all its years ($286 top)

It swings between about $180 to $255. Right now it is about in the middle.
Two and a half years ago it was $35.

Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) Interactive Chart Analysis - NASDAQ.com

But I agree Tesla could be in a better financial state. They are investing billions but only sell 50K cars year.

You aren't going to recover all your seed money by selling cars for $1M. I think if you add up ALL their yearly costs and subtract it from the revenue for all the cars they sell they come out $5K short per car.

I'm sure the pressure is on to sell a whole bunch of premium Model X versions ($132K) to break even. Infact you can only order the expensive version now. They didn't open the $65K one up for ordering yet.
 
I guess there's already 30,000 pre bookings for Model X, and I see Tesla Stock touching 350 by the end of March-April
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
I'm sure the pressure is on to sell a whole bunch of premium Model X versions ($132K) to break even. Infact you can only order the expensive version now. They didn't open the $65K one up for ordering yet.
Click to expand...
Firstly the megafactories need to open, tesla cant sell the model 3 yet because it woudnt be able to keep up with the demand.
 
dude, Tesla stock is always with high ups and big dips. Its quite normal for investors who are familiar with tesla.
 
what , Tesla need is newer generation of power storage ,what they have right now is just some relic from past, otherwise they are on the right direction.
 
TESLA is pioneering a metamorphosis in aviation and automobile sector. It is not a bubble in first place but a large startup.
 
