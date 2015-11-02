The Tesla Bubble Is Bursting

Tesla ticker as of right now is $213.49The $255 range was one of the highest it ever was in all its years ($286 top)It swings between about $180 to $255. Right now it is about in the middle.Two and a half years ago it was $35.But I agree Tesla could be in a better financial state. They are investing billions but only sell 50K cars year.You aren't going to recover all your seed money by selling cars for $1M. I think if you add up ALL their yearly costs and subtract it from the revenue for all the cars they sell they come out $5K short per car.I'm sure the pressure is on to sell a whole bunch of premium Model X versions ($132K) to break even. Infact you can only order the expensive version now. They didn't open the $65K one up for ordering yet.