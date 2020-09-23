What's new

The term of disengagement is basically the same proposal China has in 2020

According to india's media (assuming they are true):

The term of disengagement is basically the same proposal China has in Sept 2020 according Indians: At that time, China suggest both side remove their troop from Finger 4 at about equal distance.

But India rejected China’s proposal at that time, the reason is they believe that F4-F8 were newly occupied by China in 2020, but F2-F3 are in India’s control for decades, so to restore status duo China need to go back to F8 but India stand at F4.

For whatever reason now India agree basically China’s proposal, China remove their troop until F8, whilst india remove their troop, until F2-F3, about the same distance from F4.

The significance of this agreement: by agreeing Chinese term, it imply that India acknowledge that F4-F8 to China is F2-F3 to India, thats what “equal distance” implies, basically give up their previous "status duo" claim.

About the proposal China has last year:

India's Border Security with China and Pakistan-2020 - Part 2

Broadsword by Ajai Shukla - Strategy. Economics. Stuff.

As expected indians celebrate the China's proposal more than even the Chinese, you know IQ 78 do has consequences...
Meanwhile:

Scholars in the Top graduate school (Qinghua) China praised that in 2021 the India government become more co-operative and realistic and such that a disengagement deal has finally reached:

积极信号！春节前中印边境一线部队脱离接触

world.huanqiu.com world.huanqiu.com
 
Its a matter of time India accept China proposal. Typical tactics of overclaim by Indian and slowly, they will cutdown more and more of their overclaim and greedy demand.
 
