The term INDIAN is eurocentric and very offensive

I have noticed Africans (from Africa, not US) get very offended when foreigners think of them as one people, one race, one culture or one nation just because they are all black. For Europeans, the term African is a catch all word for all black people living South of Sahara and the fact that they don't make distinction between the numerous nations with their own unique history and culture is very offensive to African people.



The same situation can be noticed with regards to East Asians. Up until mid 20th century everyone from Siberia to Philippines was seen as the same people (Chink) by the average Westerner, except Academics, and since Japan's rise they have sort of started to understand differences among East Asian people. I think a Chinese would be very offended if you confused them with Cambodian and vice versa under the racist umbrella term Chink.



Europeans do the same to us people of Indian subcontinent. Supposedly we are all one brown skinned, curry munching race called the "Indian". We should be offended that the different races, ethnicities and cultures in this continent are not recognized for who they are by burying all the identities under the catch-all eurocentric word 'Indian'.



We, people of the continent, need to assert our distinct identities and fight for our right to be recognized as separate nations and ethnicities and start being vocal against eurocentric racist labels like Indian. For all Westerners reading this, please stop calling us Indians. Just as you would not refer to a random black guy near you as "that African guy" (maybe you could be more cultured and say "that Nigerian guy" or "that Somali guy" if you knew him), know the differences among different nations inhabiting the Indian continent and use the right word for ****'s sake!