The technology of F-35 and hints to where it fits in USAF

This is a very informative video on the technology of F35. Also hints to the relative ease of building the hardware/architecture to the software and processing efficiency.I never liked this jet but my love for technology makes me fall in love with this ugly jet but how clever this is.One a side note, the pilot of F35 is most probably given a level of command authority over the battle field due to the level and quality of data he/she may have - this is my brain fart but would want to look it up.