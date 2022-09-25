What's new

The technology of F-35 and hints to where it fits in USAF

This is a very informative video on the technology of F35. Also hints to the relative ease of building the hardware/architecture to the software and processing efficiency.


I never liked this jet but my love for technology makes me fall in love with this ugly jet but how clever this is.

One a side note, the pilot of F35 is most probably given a level of command authority over the battle field due to the level and quality of data he/she may have - this is my brain fart but would want to look it up.
 

