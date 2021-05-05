The Technological Innovation Institute launches the first Arab electromagnetic compatibility laboratories

What is EMC: Electromagnetic Compatibility

ABU DHABI, 3rd May, 2018 (WAM) - The Directed Energy Research Center of the Institute of Technological Innovation, the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council in Abu Dhabi, today launched the EMC laboratories, as the first facility of its kind in the Arab world.The facility consists of three laboratories which are a near-anechoic electromagnetic compatibility room, a pulse energy laboratory, and a low-noise emission laboratory.The Directed Energy Research Center laboratories facility enables the evaluation of key technologies against EMC and interference by simulating human and natural electromagnetic hazards in pulsed energy rooms and semi-anechoic chambers.Direct communication between the two types of chambers enables a variety of experiments involving hundreds of kilovolts of pulses per nanosecond and microwave systems measuring in the tens of megawatts.The laboratories are designed to host various types of equipment such as Internet-related items, drones and autonomous cars, communications equipment, medical devices, automotive equipment, and IT equipment, and are fully automated for experiments and measurements .. and building a low-noise emission laboratory which is unique in Its type is in accordance with specifications developed by the Directed Energy Research Center to allow the study of very low noise emanating from electronic systems.The electromagnetic compatibility of different and converging electronic devices enables them to work without interference and is known as electromagnetic interference. The electronic circuits may penetrate because they emit or capture unwanted interference, and the continuous increase in the number of wireless devices highlights the importance of electromagnetic compatibility.His Excellency Faisal Al-Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council said: “The launch of these laboratories, which is the first and largest in the Arab world, is in line with the“ 300 billion project ”launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and aims to advance the industrial sector, a mission that we fully support in The Council, as the body authorized to define research strategy in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, through academia and industry.He added, "The council is investing in advanced laboratories that will support research, development and industry within the country, and encourage innovation in line with international standards.By opening these unique laboratories, which were not previously present in the Arab region, we aim to support innovators starting from their initial ideas until reaching a fully qualified system.The Directed Energy Research Center plays a pioneering role in the field of high energy physics, and the impact of high-density fields on various materials, systems and environments, and is committed to investing its advanced position in the scientific field to search for practical solutions that benefit society in various sectors.The center's research areas in the field of electromagnetic interference compatibility include modeling of the electromagnetic environment produced by human sources, design, production and evaluation of antennas, innovative materials for applications of electromagnetic shielding, and thermoelectric response modeling for industrial systems; And protection from thunder.Dr. Shawqi Qasimi, Senior Researcher at the Center for Directed Energy Research, said: “We support research on a wide range of topics in the fields of EMC and I have been commissioned by governments and institutions to help establish and maintain advanced electronic systems .. We are pleased to announce the launch of the EMC laboratories in Abu Dhabi. That will help pre-qualify electronics to meet electromagnetic compatibility and interference standards, as well as strengthen critical infrastructures to ensure they operate safely in harsh environments. "