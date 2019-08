A Visual Timeline of the Tallest Historical Structures

The Stone Age: 8000 — 2570 BCE



Cathedral Creation: 1221 — 1549 CE

From Churches to the Chrysler: 1569 — 1930

Bigger, Better, Glitzier: 1931 — Present

World’s Tallest Building Timeline

Tower of Jericho , modern-day Jericho, Palestine (28 feet, 8.5 meters): 8000 – ~4000 B.C.E.

Anu Ziggurat , modern-day Al-Warka, Iraq (40 feet, 13 meters): 4000 – 2648 B.C.E.

Step Pyramid of Djoser , modern-day Saqqara, Egypt (205 feet, 62.6 meters): 2648 – 2610 B.C.E.

Meidum Pyramid , modern-day Meidum, Egypt (307 feet, 93.5 meters): 2610 – 2605 B.C.E.

Bent Pyramid , modern-day Dahshur, Egypt (332 feet, 101.1 meters – 2605 – 2600 B.C.E.

Red Pyramid of Dahshur , modern-day Dahshur, Egypt (344 feet, 105 meters): 2600 – 2570 B.C.E.

Great Pyramid of Giza , modern-day Giza, Egypt (481 feet, 146.6 meters): 2570 B.C.E. – 1221 C.E.

Old St. Paul's Cathedral , London, England (489 feet, 149 meters): 1221 – 1311 C.E.

Lincoln Cathedral , Lincoln, England (524 feet, 159.7 meters): 1311 – 1548

Mary's Church , Stralsund, Germany (495 feet, 151 meters): 1549 – 1569

Cathedral of Saint Peter of Beauvais , Beauvais, France (502 feet, 153 meters): 1569 – 1573

Mary's Church , Stralsund, Germany (495 feet, 151 meters):1573 – 1647

Strasbourg Cathedral , Strasbourg, France (469 feet, 142 meters): 1647 – 1874

Church of Saint Nicholas , Amsterdam, Netherlands (482 feet, 147 meters): 1874 – 1876

Rouen Cathedral , Rouen, France (495 feet, 151 meters): 1876 – 1880

Cologne Cathedral , Cologne, Germany (516.3 feet, 157.4 meters): 1880 – 1884

Washington Monument , Washington D.C., United States (555 feet, 169 meters): 1884 – 1889

Eiffel Tower , Paris, France (984 feet, 300 meters): 1889 – 1930

Chrysler Building , New York City, United States (1,046 feet, 318.9 meters): 1930 – 1931

Empire State Building , New York City, United States (1,250 feet, 381 meters): 1931 – 1971

World Trade Center , New York City, United States (1,368 feet, 417 meters): 1971 – 1973

Sears Tower , Chicago, United States (1,450 feet, 442 meters): 1973 – 1998

Petronas Towers , Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (1,483 feet, 451.9 meters): 1998 – 2004

Taipei 101 , Taipei, Taiwan(1,671 feet, 509.2 meters): 2004 – 2010

Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (2,717 feet, 828 meters): 2009 – Today

August 28, 2019Here is a list showing the timeline of tallest buildings in the world, which notes each building, its height, and the years that structure was the tallest:Note: This list of tallest buildings in the world includes freestanding structures — both buildings that are meant to house people and structures like the Washington Monument that are not meant to be occupied. It does not include supported or guyed masts. If you look at our infographic, which has a list of tallest structures in the world, you’ll see that radio and TV towers were actually the tallest man-made things during this time, until the Burj Khalifa was built.