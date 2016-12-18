What's new

The Taliban’s Message to President Biden | VICE on SHOWTIME

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
664
-10
760
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
On February 29, 2020, the United States signed a peace deal with the Taliban to end America’s longest war. The historic agreement was intended to create a pathway towards peace in Afghanistan, but one year later, violence in the country has reached an all-time high.

Under the 2020 peace deal, the U.S. agreed to withdraw all troops by May 2021 if the Taliban upholds its commitment to reduce violence against Afghan forces, cut ties with terror groups like al Qaeda, and begin negotiating with the Afghan government on a power sharing arrangement. So far, negotiations with the Afghan government are at a stalemate, and some fear the U.S. withdrawal only empowers the Taliban to take power back by force.

VICE News’ Hind Hassan travels deep inside Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to speak with civilians and fighters and see what the future of Afghanistan could look like now that American troops are leaving after more than 19 years of war.

Watch VICE on SHOWTIME Sundays at 8PM ET/PT. Learn more at https://sho.com/order.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
How the U.S. Navy is Trying to Make China's 'Carrier-Killer' Missiles Obsolete
2 3
Replies
32
Views
4K
52051
52051
Cossack25A1
Philippine 2016 Presidential Elections
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
4K
JayMandan
JayMandan
Nishan_101
Showtime for commercial spaceflight at hand
Replies
0
Views
477
Nishan_101
Nishan_101
Cheetah786
Alleged Use of False Flag Attacks by Intelligence Agencies
Replies
7
Views
1K
Cheetah786
Cheetah786

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom