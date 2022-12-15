The talibans are at it again

When the ISI is busy hunting journalists and stripping elderly politicians naked, Pakistan's enemies will strike at the borders... and why should they not? You also removed Gen. Faiz who was on good terms with the Afghan leadership.



Who should we blame? Oh! I have an idea. Let's blame Imran Khan and his watch. Let's blame it on the people you forcibly removed from their seats while they were performing.



Who wants to applaud ISI and General Bajwa yet again? Anyone? Let's clap for people who harmed this motherland, but since we cannot criticise their failures and wrongdoings, we humbly present our claps. From the citizens you F* every day, please receive appreciation for doing your jobs well.