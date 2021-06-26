What's new

The Taliban Straw That Breaks The Thugs' Back

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,613
16
32,358
Country
United States
Location
United States
The game is over for the NA/NDS/RAW/TTP/BLA etc. thugs and terrorists!!! The Uncle gave you ample time and money to destroy Pak, but you've failed!!! Now, the Uncle is leaving, and you're heads will roll! Even Jengiz would've got frightened seeing your end in Afganistan....

And, Pak is sealing the gate of the arena and throwing away the keys! The common Afgans will now give Biat to the Taliban and survive. Those resisting will die...

You NDS/RAW/TTP/BLA etc. bastards, rot in hell....


www.nytimes.com

Biden Says Afghans Must ‘Decide Their Future’ as U.S. Troops Withdraw

Mr. Biden told President Ashraf Ghani that the United States would still offer security assistance, as well as diplomatic and humanitarian aid.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom