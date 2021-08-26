The Taliban blames the U.S. for Afghanistan's growing ISIS problem

During the euphoria that the americans and nato were withdrawing from Afghanistan, I stated multiple times that the biggest threat to emerge post-american withdrawal, will be ISIS. Hate to say it, but I told you so!



There is no doubt that it is the West who is behind the creation and the fostering of ISIS. Be it in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya or Afghanistan. People are either deaf, dumb and blind not to see this, or have no braincells to connect the dots. There are clandestine agencies that stem from the West, that operate outside the spheres of power in the West. And the governments of the West have no knowledge of them, or are insulated from their existence. It is these clandestine agencies that recruit, direct, arm, connect, coordinate and plan for terrorist groups, micromanaged or independent. But the fact remains that it is these clandestine agencies are working behind the scenes, they have zero allegiances to any country in particular, their focus remains on meeting their objectives.



So don't be so foolish to dismiss it as "conspiracy theory," as it stands, these actors are hidden, concealed from being exposed by those who want them to remain hidden. Until such time as they are expendable.



ISIS and TTP are biggest threats to Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. They intend to exploit the Shia-Sunni divide, they intend to use brutality and they most certainly want to destabilize the region which constitutes of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. So it is imperative that each country should allocate resources and attention to the disease which is ISIS and TTP. The threat isn't hard to identify, study and target. We have their threat pattern to study from Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan. Pakistan and Iran should cooperate with Afghan Mujahideen to eliminate these terrorist groups from their respective countries.