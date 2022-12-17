What's new

The Taj Mahal: A monument to eternal love

Dig into the construction of the Taj Mahal, a mausoleum that Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan had built for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

It’s 1631. Mumtaz Mahal, beloved wife of Emperor Shah Jahan, is giving birth to their 14th child. A healthy girl is born, but Mumtaz dies soon after. Sobbing uncontrollably, the emperor decides to build a tomb worthy of his queen: a replica of paradise to embody their love and project the power of the Mughal Empire for all time. Stephanie Honchell Smith details the construction of the Taj Mahal.
 
The landmark is a testimony to oppression and tyranny, built on the blood and sweat of slave labour, it is a manifestation of hatred and contempt Mughals had for India and Indians.
 

