The Taiwan Temptation: Why Beijing Might Resort to Force

BATTLE READY

The then commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Philip Davidson, said in March that China will have the ability to successfully invade Taiwan in six years.

Recent war games conducted by the Pentagon and the RAND Corporation have shown that a military clash between the United States and China over Taiwan would likely result in a U.S. defeat, with China completing an all-out invasion in just days or weeks.

GO FAST, GO SLOW

preemptively hit U.S. bases in the region, crippling Washington’s ability to respond.

WISHFUL THINKING

American projections and wishful thinking

China defeats the United States along the way, it will become the new dominant power in the Asia-Pacific

NO EXIT