The Swedish newspaper revealed a secret plan by the United States to destroy the German economy.

I don't know what to say, people think the main target is Russia, but it turns out Germany and France. Lol



These countries are really screwed.





But this practice by USA happened multiple times, in South America and East Asia in 1997.



So basically it can be true.



The USA has tried to do the same with China multiple times, but China is controlling its economy exceptionally tightly.



I do believe USA is not giving up on China, maybe after Europe, the next target is China.



USA just needs to be patient, waiting for the opportunity for China do a misstep.



An economic vampire.