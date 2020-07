The Sunnis of Iraq’s “Shia” Paramilitary Powerhouse

Sunni PMU Sympathizers: Not Just a PR Stunt

The Roots of Sunni Participation in the PMU

A Mutually Beneficial Arrangement

Factions in Anbar

Strange Bedfellows

Sunni Members of Shia PMU Factions

Loyalty to the PMU

New Alliances and Gambles

Notes