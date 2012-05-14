What's new

The Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of military cooperation

The Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of military cooperation

On Tuesday, the Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding in the field of military cooperation between the two countries.

The memorandum was signed on the Omani side by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defense, Muhammad bin Nasser Al-Rasbi, while it was signed on the Pakistani side by the Pakistani ambassador to Oman

The memorandum of understanding signed between the defense ministries of the two countries aims to frame aspects of military cooperation between the two countries, in a way that enhances the existing cooperation relations and serves the common interest of the two countries.

Islamabad and Muscat are linked by distinguished relations that are united by close factors and common interests in various fields.

The two countries also meet at the highest level annually within the Omani-Pakistan Friendship Committee.


Pakistan guards the strait of Hormuz on Omanis side now and on any provocations against Omani territory this act will come to play
 
