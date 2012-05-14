The Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of military cooperation

The Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of military cooperationOn Tuesday, the Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding in the field of military cooperation between the two countries.The memorandum was signed on the Omani side by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defense, Muhammad bin Nasser Al-Rasbi, while it was signed on the Pakistani side by the Pakistani ambassador to OmanThe memorandum of understanding signed between the defense ministries of the two countries aims to frame aspects of military cooperation between the two countries, in a way that enhances the existing cooperation relations and serves the common interest of the two countries.Islamabad and Muscat are linked by distinguished relations that are united by close factors and common interests in various fields.The two countries also meet at the highest level annually within the Omani-Pakistan Friendship Committee.