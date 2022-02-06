What's new

The Sufferings of "Booking Open"… Is Pakistani Auto Consumer Protected?

Booking Open, but car nowhere to be seen, deliveries not made even after several months, price increased multiple times before delivery, all the price (increase) impact transferred to the customers. Is Pakistani auto consumer protected?

Two little words that are responsible for a lot of extremely questionable business practices, exposing a lot of negligence, bad governance and lack of strong policy by the government and needless suffering and punishment for people. And to those of us who are running after a new car to buy, let us change our approach. Let us only get the car when the company line changes from “Booking Open” to “Cars available in stock.”

Read full article here: https://carspiritpk.com/the-sufferings-of-booking-open-is-pakistani-auto-consumer-protected/
 
