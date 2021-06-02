The suffering of American Muslims is like a magic mirror

Zhao Lijian: The US knows better than anyone else how it has treated Muslims at home and abroad, and people around the world also have a clear judgment on that. The US has a long history of discrimination and unfair treatment of its own Muslims.After the September 11 attacks, the Muslim community in the US has been impacted unprecedentedly, suffering discrimination in life and work and various hate crimes and abuses.In January 2017, the US administration issued a “Muslim ban”, making things even worse for Muslims in the US. Media reports commented that American Muslims face political discrimination and isolation because of their faith, just as Catholics did a century and a half ago.Though the US administration rescinded the ban, but the Statement from the President on the Beginning of Ramadan issued in April this year acknowledged that “Muslim Americans continue to be targeted by bullying, bigotry, and hate crimes”.According to a US survey, 75% of Muslim adults in the US said there is a lot of discrimination against Muslims in American society, a view shared by 69% of the general public. 50% of American Muslims said it has become more difficult to be a Muslim in the US in recent years.The suffering of American Muslims is like a magic mirror, which reveals the US hypocrisy in touting "human rights first" and "universal values". The US has also waged wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria in the name of "anti-terrorism", resulting in untold casualties of Muslim civilians.The US has turned a blind eye to its deplorable human rights record and abuses in relation to Muslims, and instead repeatedly fabricated lies about Xinjiang. This is pure hypocrisy and double standard. Though some in the US keep saying how much they care about Muslims, the Chinese people are not buying any of that nonsense, not even when pigs fly.What the US should do is to reflect on itself and earnestly solve its own Muslim human rights problems, rather than slander other countries under the pretext of caring about Muslim human rights.